Ferguson's son thanks fans for support after father's haemorrhage

Alex Ferguson's son Darren thanked football fans on Friday for the "overwhelming" support after the former Manchester United manager suffered a brain haemorrhage.

Ferguson senior, who won 38 trophies during a 26-year reign at Old Trafford underwent emergency surgery after falling ill last Saturday.

United announced on Wednesday that he was no longer in intensive care and was being treated as an inpatient.

Darren Ferguson, manager of third-tier Doncaster Rovers, missed his side's final game of the League One season to be at his father's bedside, and thanked supporters of his club and the wider sporting world for their well wishes.

"On behalf of myself and my family, I would like to thank the huge number of people who have been kind enough to send messages of support during a difficult time," he told the club's official website.

"It has been overwhelming to read how many people care and that they are thinking of my dad and willing his recovery."

He also thanked medical staff who had treated his father, adding: "We continue to request privacy during this vital period of recovery."

