Femi Thomas praised for Super Eagles vs Atletico Madrid performance

Femi Thomas Goalkeeper praised for performance against Atletico Madrid

Femi Thomas was impressive even though he conceded three goals against Atletico Madrid.

Femi Thomas play

Femi Thomas

(Rangers International)
Femi Thomas received praise from Nigerian football supporters after the GOtvMaxCup match between the Super Eagles and Atletico Madrid on Tuesday, May 22.

Femi was in goal for all 90 minutes and despite conceding three goals as the Super Eagles were beaten 3-2 by Europa League winners Atletico Madrid his performance on the night was singled out for praise.

Who is Femi Thomas?

Femi Thomas plays in the Nigerian Professional Football League (NPFL) for Rangers International and was part of the 23 players invited by Salisu Yusuf for the encounter.

Super Eagles vs Atletico Madrid play Femi Thomas was in goal for the Super Eagles against Atletico Madrid ( DSTV)

He conceded one goal in the first half through Angel Correa, while Fernando Torres and Borja scored against him in the second half.

Super Eagles head coach Gernot Rohr earlier admited that the first team have a goalkeeping problem.

Nigerians on Twitter have endorsed Femi's performance against the Spanish giants and called for him to be taken to the 2018 FIFA World Cup.

Author

Tosin Abayomi

Tosin Abayomi is a Reporter at Pulse. Tosin is a sports enthusiast who is passionate about the development of sports in Nigeria. Follow him on social media @Tosinsports
(Tosin Abayomi)

