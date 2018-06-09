Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Sports > Football >

Fekir has had Liverpool medical, says French football boss

Football Fekir has had Liverpool medical, says French football boss

The president of the French football federation (FFF) said on Saturday that Lyon's Nabil Fekir would join Liverpool, just a day after his club called reports of the transfer "fake news".

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Nabil Fekir's future at Lyon has been the subject of animated debate. play

Nabil Fekir's future at Lyon has been the subject of animated debate.

(AFP/File)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

The president of the French football federation (FFF) said on Saturday that Lyon's Nabil Fekir would join Liverpool, just a day after his club called reports of the transfer "fake news".

"Nabil Fekir is in the process of being transferred," Nool Le Graet told French radio. "He has undergone a medical."

Forward Fekir is in the French World Cup squad.

British and French media have been reporting for several days that the 24-year-old was on the verge of joining Liverpool for 60 million euros ($71 million, £53 million).

On Friday, Lyon released a statement "categorically" denying the reports.

"The transfer has not been done and even less so at this price," Jean-Michel Aulas, the Lyon chairman said in a message to l'AFP.

Le Graet, speaking in Lyon a few hours before France played the United States in a World Cup warm up game in the city, said: "These are negotiations. They can sometimes drag along.

"Every time a player is on the market, there's a price, the buyer tries to lower the price, the seller tries to increase it, it takes time.

"And even if he did not leave, he won't be devastated," Le Graet said at the opening of an indoor football complex in Lyon. "He's a lad who loves football and likes Lyon, but for the moment, quite frankly he is only talking about the France team."

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Top 3

1 Chuba Akpom Pinnick says Arsenal star excited to commit to Nigeriabullet
2 Sunday Oliseh Former Super Eagles coach to get N10.8M for Nigeria’s...bullet
3 2018 FIFA World Cup Neymar leads Brazil squad to visit Willian’s...bullet

Football

Argentina's River Plate midfielder Enzo Perez gets late World cup summons
Football Enzo Perez covers for Argentina's injured Lanzini
Mohamed Salah gives the Egyptian President an upbeat assessment of his recovery from the shoulder injury he suffered in the Champions League final
Football I'm on the mend - Salah tells Egypt's President
Achilles the cat, one of the State Hermitage Museum mice hunters, will double as Russia's official soothsayer during the World Cup
Football Achilles the Cat, Russia's deaf but highly gifted World Cup soothsayer
Archie Thompson scored a record 13 goals in Australia's famous hammering of American Samoa.
Football How a 31-0 'farce' helped change Australian football