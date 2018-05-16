news

The Federal government of Nigeria is concluding plans to handover the National Stadium, Surulere to the Lagos State government.

Since he became Governor of Lagos State, Governor Akinwunmi Ambode had stated his intention of making the National Stadium the number football ground in Nigeria.

In March 2017, he asked the Federal Government to handover the stadium to him and inspected the ground with Minister of Youth and Sports Solomon Dalung to ascertain the amount of work it needed.

Almost a year later there has been progress in negotiations as Habib Aruna Chief Press Secretary to Governor Ambode stated on Tuesday, May 15 that the handover will soon be completed.

Lagos state sports commission chairman Kweku Adedayo Tandoh stated that the approval for the handover was concluded when President Buhari visited Lagos State.

He said, “So, during the visit of the President to Lagos state a few weeks ago, the governor at the state dinner was able to grouch the intention again and he mentioned it in his speech to the President and the President verbally gave approval that that was going to be in place."

Speaking of how the negotiation process played out, he stated that the Lagos state government wanted the Federal government to hand over the stadium completely while they wanted to concede the stadium for renovation.

He said, “You would recall that the Lagos state government signified interest in taking over completely the National Stadium and the governor did not just say it, he actually met with the minister of sports and a tour of the facility was carried out.

“One thing later developed and there were signs and signals that the governor received that they were not actually ready to hand over the stadium to us rather it seems as if they just wanted a concession agreement where the state government would spend the money, get it fixed while the federal government would still be in place but that is not what Lagos state government wants.”

He further confirmed that he will be going to Abuja to continue talks and expressed gratitude to the federal government for agreeing to hand over completely.

“Just yesterday, the governor directed that I proceed to Abuja next week to deliver some communications that are necessary to put in place a formal handover of the National Stadium to Lagos state government," Tandoh said.

“We are grateful that this time they will give it to us on the terms that the Lagos state government has requested for."

The National Stadium was the home of the Super Eagles before it lack of maintenance led to its decay.