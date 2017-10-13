Home > Pulse Sports > Football >

Fake News :  Gyan, Ayew and the world of football fooled by George Weah’s presidential election

The football world were quick to declare former Chelsea striker as the winner of the Liberia presidential election, at a time it was too close to call.

George Oppong Weah might win the Liberia presidential elections but the football world got it wrong to declare him at the time the race was still too close to call.

Asamoah Gyan and Andre Ayew went on Twitter on Thursday to congratulate former World Footballer of the Year on his election as the President of Liberia, but they had to take it down when they realised the news was fake.

Arsene Wenger who once coached George expressed his joy to witness his former player become president and this is what he wrote.

 “I would like to congratulate one of my former players, who became president of Liberia, George Weah.

“It is not often that you have a former player who becomes a president of a country and so well done Georgie and I would say just for him to keep his enthusiasm and his desire to learn and to win.”

