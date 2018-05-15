Fagner celebrates Brazil 2018 World Cup call-up with his family

news

It was a huge relief for Brazilian right-back Fagner who celebrated with his family after his name was announced in the 2018 FIFA World Cup squad.

Fagner who plays for Corinthians of Brazil was a surprise selection for Brazil’s 23-man 2018 World Cup squad which was announced on Monday, May 14.

The 28-year-old has been selected by Brazil’s national team manager Tite to replace Dani Alves who has been ruled out because of an injury he suffered in the French Cup final.

In a video posted on his social media, the defender is seen watching the announcement on TV with his family.

Celebrations with family

The video shows the Corinthians right back stood behind a sofa, watching the television broadcast with his partner who is wearing a Brazil shirt with his name Fagner.

There was silence in the room as they waited for his name to be mentioned and they went wild when they called out his name in the broadcast.

The defender who has four caps for Brazil started his career at Corinthians and has had stints in Europe with PSV and Wolfsburg.