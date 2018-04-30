Home > Sports > Football >

FA critical of Burnley fans over Bong taunts

The Football Association has condemned the Burnley fans who taunted Brighton defender Gaetan Bong during Saturday's goalless draw at Turf Moor.

Brighton defender Gaetan Bong (R) - FA condemns taunts he received from Burnley fans on Saturday play

Brighton defender Gaetan Bong (R) - FA condemns taunts he received from Burnley fans on Saturday

(AFP)
Cameroon international Bong accused West Bromwich Albion forward Jay Rodriguez, a former Burnley player, of racially abusing him during a match in January.

That charge was found not proven but the FA said it was satisfied the complaint was "made in absolute good faith", prompting a disagreement between the feuding players on social media.

Bong was subjected to prolonged booing throughout the match against Burnley and also had to endure ugly chants from Clarets supporters.

"The FA considers the behaviour of some supporters on Saturday towards Gaetan Bong to be unacceptable," a statement read.

"It needs repeating, following the recent disciplinary matter, that there was no suggestion by any party involved in that case that the player made a malicious or fabricated complaint.

"The FA was wholly satisfied that the complaint was made in absolute good faith.

"The FA takes all allegations of discrimination extremely seriously and continues to encourage all participants who believe that they have been the subject of or witness to discriminatory abuse to report this through the appropriate channels."

Speaking after the game, Brighton manager Chris Hughton had said: "I would have to say that I thought the reaction of the Burnley supporters towards Gaetan every time he got the ball was shameful, I really do."

