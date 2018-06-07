news

Nigerian Professional Football League (NPFL) side FC Ifeanyi Ubah will get a minimum of N55m from the Fédération Internationale de Football Association (FIFA) due to Super Eagles goalkeeper Ikechukwu Ezenwa participating at the 2018 FIFA World Cup.

Ifeanyi Ubah are set to benefit from the world football governing who will distribute $209m to all 736 players that will participate at the tournament.

A fixed amount of 8,530 dollars will be paid to the players fourteen days to the start of the tournament.

The amount will be paid to the players based on the time the player spends at the tournament.

Calculating the number of days minimum Ezenwa will stay in Russia, if Nigeria does not progress past the group stage then Ifeanyi Ubah will earn around N55m based on the current exchange rate.

According to a report by ACL Sports, FC Ifeanyi Ubah will earn the lions share of the amount instead of his current team Enyimba International.

A FIFA document explains, “The amount of around USD 8,530 is multiplied by the number of days each player is at the World Cup, starting two weeks before the Opening Match until the day following the last match of his team (total per player).

“The total per player is then distributed to the club (s) with which the player was registered during the previous two years.”