Ikechukwu Ezenwa says Super Eagles will not be disgraced by England

Ikechukwu Ezenwa Super Eagles goalkeeper says Nigeria will not be disgraced by England

Ezenwa played a vital role for the Super Eagles in the qualification series for the 2018 FIFA World Cup.

  • Published:
Super Eagles goalkeeper Ikechukwu Ezenwa has stated that Nigeria will not be disgraced by the Three Lions of England when both sides meet in an international friendly scheduled for Saturday, June 2 at the Wembley Stadium.

The Super Eagles go into the friendly on the back of a 2-0 defeat to Serbia in their last competitive match and Ezenwa is optimistic that he and his teammates will put in a better performance against their English counterparts as they continue their preparations for the 2018 FIFA World Cup.

In a report by Complete Sports, Ezenwa stated that he and his teammates are satisfied with such a high profile game.

Ezenwa said, “The World Cup is getting closer and every player is looking forward to it likewise the coaches, so what I can tell you is that I am also preparing just like players from other countries and I am happy with the way the coaches are going about the preparations.”

The 29-year-old shot stopper also added that England are a strong team and they will give their best in the encounter.

“There are some games we are going to play before the World Cup and I am happy that we are playing a strong team like England, which will help us a lot to prepare well for the World Cup particularly our first game in Russia,” Ezenwa added

Ezenwa who recently returned from injury for Enyimba International is expected to among the players called up for the preparatory match by Super Eagles head coach Gernot Rohr.

The Super Eagles take on Congo before the England friendly and are still scheduled to play the Czech Republic before their first group game against Croatia on Saturday, June 16.

