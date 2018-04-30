Home > Sports > Football >

Ezekiel Bassey happy with Akwa United return

Ezekiel Bassey played for Akwa United before he moved to Barcelona.

Former Barcelona star Ezekiel Bassey is happy to have sealed a return to Nigerian Professional Football League (NPFL) side Akwa United.

Bassey who represented Barcelona’s second team is back in the NPFL after the expiration of his contract with Iranian outfit Paykan FC.

The former home-based Super Eagles star is hoping to reignite his career at The Promise Keepers.

Bassey played for Akwa United in the 2013/14 season before he moved to Enyimba International and played a pivotal role as the Peoples Elephant won the NPFL in the 2014/15 season.

In a report by Complete Sports, Bassey stated that he is happy to return to Nigeria and also to his former club.

Bassey said, “I’m happy to be back home. Akwa United is my first professional club in Nigeria and it’s good to be back at the club,”

Ezekiel Bassey play Ezekiel Bassey played for Barcelona's team B (Daily Post)

 

Still, 22-years-old Bassey hopes the move to Akwa United can revive his career.

“I am looking forward to playing for the club again and it is a great opportunity for me to get my career back on track.”

After former Super Eagles forward Uche Nwofor returned to Rangers International, Bassey's return also shows that foreign based stars are now willing to play in the NPFL.

Bassey who featured for the home-based at the 2016 African Nations Championship is cleared to feature for Akwa United when they take on reigning champions Plateau United in their next NPFL fixture scheduled for Wednesday, May 2.

