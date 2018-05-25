Home > Sports > Football >

Ex-UEFA boss Platini 'cleared' over FIFA payment: report

Football Ex-UEFA boss Platini 'cleared' over FIFA payment: report

Former UEFA president Michel Platini, who was banned from football activities over a two million Swiss francs (1.8 million euros, $2 million) payment from FIFA, has been cleared by a Swiss prosecutor, French daily Le monde reported on Friday.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
The former France and Juventus legend Michel Platini had his initial eight-year FIFA ban reduced by two years by judges from the European Court of Human Rights play

The former France and Juventus legend Michel Platini had his initial eight-year FIFA ban reduced by two years by judges from the European Court of Human Rights

(AFP)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Former UEFA president Michel Platini, who was banned from football activities over a two million Swiss francs (1.8 million euros, $2 million) payment from FIFA, has been cleared by a Swiss prosecutor, French daily Le monde reported on Friday.

Le Monde base their report on a letter dated May 24 by Cedric Remund, a Swiss state prosecutor, and sent to Platini's lawyer, Vincent Solari.

"We confirm that this procedure will no longer pursue your client," the prosecutor wrote to Solari.

"We can also confirm that your client will not be incriminated in the present procedure," an extract of the letter said.

Platini was banned from any footballing activities for eight years in 2015, later reduced to four after Swiss authorities investigated a payment made by FIFA to Platini in 2011.

Solari insisted Platini was innocent.

"It's a double affirmation, he's clearly innocent. There are insufficient charges against him," Solari told Le Monde.

The former France and Juventus legend had his initial eight-year FIFA ban reduced by two years by judges from the European Court of Human Rights.

But although it was reduced again by two years following an appeal to the Swiss-based Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS), the 62-year-old maintains the ruling -- which prevents him from working in football until October 2019 -- is unfair.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Top 3

1 Ronaldinho Brazil legend set to marry two wives on the same daybullet
2 Nigeria 2 Vs 3 Atletico Madrid 5 things Diego Simeone said after the gamebullet
3 GOTv Max Cup Full details of Atletico Madrid’s visit to Nigeria and...bullet

Football

Paolo Guerrero's bid to clear his name following a ban for testing positive for traces of cocaine only resulted in the Court of Arbitration for Sport increasing an initial six-month suspension to 14 months
Football Peru captain Guerrero in last ditch appeal to Swiss court
Former UEFA president Michel Platini was banned from all activities related to football in 2015. The ban was later reduced from eight yeas to four
Football Ex-UEFA boss Platini 'cleared' over FIFA payment: report
People walk past a huge trophy set in the Ukrainian capital of Kiev on May 25, 2018, a day before of the 2018 UEFA Champions League Cup final football match between Real Madrid and Liverpool FC
Football Liverpool bid to get stranded fans to Kiev fails
Jurgen Klopp leads Liverpool's training session on the pitch at Kiev's Olympic Stadium on Friday
Football Mutual admiration from Klopp, Zidane as Real and Liverpool prepare for final