Ex-Italy star Nesta appointed Perugia coach

Former Italy star defender Alessandro Nesta has been appointed coach of Serie B side Perugia, but only until June 30 this year, the Italian club said on Monday.

Alessadnro Nesta (R), pictured in 2012, was one of the greatest defenders of his generation, starting his career with boyhood club Lazio and also playing with AC Milan play

(AFP/File)
Eighth-place Perugia have just one match of the league season remaining before a play-off campaign to get into the top flight Serie A.

The 42-year-old 2006 World Cup-winner replaces Roberto Breda, marking Nesta's first spell as a coach in Italy, having only previously managed second-tier American side Miami FC in 2016 and 2017.

Nesta was one of the greatest defenders of his generation, starting his career with boyhood club Lazio and also playing with AC Milan.

