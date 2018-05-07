news

Former Arsenal star Kanu Nwankwo as hailed Arsene Wenger as a father as the legendary manager said his goodbyes to the Gunners after 22 years in charge.

Kanu was present at the Emirates Stadium on Sunday, May 6 to honour Wenger who managed his last home game in charge of the Gunners.

The 41-year-old former Nigeria international who played under Wenger for six years said the manager is like a father to him and other Gunners.

"He’s been like a father figure for all of us," Kanu told Arsenal’s official website.

"For me, when I was at Inter Milan he did everything to try to get me to Arsenal for six months. That’s the kind of person you want to be and want to support.

"At the time, nobody believed in me. They were like, ‘You’re coming out from hospital, can you play football?’ But he believed in me and when I came here, I didn’t disappoint him. That’s why I’m here today.

"I love [the celebrations of him at the Emirates]. It’s a very good show of respect. I’ve seen a lot of people wearing red saying ‘Merci Arsène’.

"After the game, nobody left their seat. They’re all here to support him, say goodbye and thank him for all that he has done for the club."

Arsenal legends honour Wenger

Kanu joined other former Arsenal players that were present on the pitch and hugged Wenger in turns after the departing manager made his goodbye speech.

Other former Gunners present include Freddie Ljungberg, Emmanuel Petit, Martin Keown, Robert Pires and Sol Campbell.

The Super Eagles great scored 37 goals under Wenger and won two Premier League titles and two FA Cup trophies.