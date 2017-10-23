Home > Pulse Sports > Football >

Everton sack Ronald Koeman after woeful start to the season

Koeman was pictured arriving at Everton’s training ground on Monday morning hours before his sack was announced.

Ronald Koeman play Ronald Koeman has been fired by Everton (AFP)
Everton have fired Dutch manager Ronald Koeman following their woeful start to the season.

After splashing £135m on his squad last summer, the 5-2 loss at home to Arsenal on Sunday, October 23 made it their fifth Premier League defeat this season.

Everton dropped into the bottom three following the loss to Arsenal.

Ronald Koeman play Ronald Koeman pictured arriving training before his sacking was announced (Fortitude Press)

 

Everton have also had a disastrous start to their Europa League campaign, without a win in three games-two losses and a draw.

