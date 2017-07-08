Home > Pulse Sports > Football >

Everton :  Club striker Lukaku arrested after rowdy party in Beverly Hills

Manchester United-bound striker Romelu Lukaku is likely to have to spend a fraction of his extravagant salary on settling a fine in Beverly Hills after being arrested during a noisy party at his rented mansion.

Romelu Lukaku was arrested at his temporary residence in Beverly Hills, California on July 2, 2017 following a series of complaints over noise at the home play

Romelu Lukaku was arrested at his temporary residence in Beverly Hills, California on July 2, 2017 following a series of complaints over noise at the home

(AFP/File)

A Beverly Hills Police Department statement on Saturday said Lukaku was arrested at his temporary residence in Beverly Hills on July 2 following a series of complaints over noise at the home.

The statement said Lukaku was released at the scene after being issued a misdemeanor citation for excessive noise.

It came after police officers responded to five other noise complaints from the same location, the statement added.

The Belgian international is slated to appear at the Los Angeles Airport Courthouse on October, 2, 2017 the statement said.

However he is unlikely to be required to show up in person for a misdemeanor case.

Lukaku, 24, has been staying in Los Angeles with France and Manchester United star Paul Pogba on holiday.

Earlier Saturday, Manchester United confirmed that a deal for Lukaku's transfer from Everton had been agreed.

The move, which is subject to a medical and personal terms, will see Lukaku head to Old Trafford in a reported 75 million pounds ($97 million; 85.5 million euros).

