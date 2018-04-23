Home > Sports > Football >

Etebo, Emenike, Imoh relegated from La Liga with Las Palmas

Oghenekaro Etebo Super Eagles midfielder suffers drop from La Liga with Las Palmas

A 4-0 loss to Alaves on Sunday, April 22 confirmed Las Palmas' relegation.

  • Published:
Etebo play (Las Palmas Twitter)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Super Eagles midfielder Oghenekaro Etebo suffered the drop from La Liga with Las Palmas after they were defeated 4-0 by Alaves.

Etebo joined Las Plamas on loan in the January transfer window and although he has impressed, he could not stop them from relegation.

A 4-0 loss to Alaves on Sunday, April 22 confirmed Las Palmas' relegation as they are second bottom in the league with 21 points and are 14 points behind Levante who are 17th on the table and have 34 points.

Emenike play Emenike joined Las Palmas in the winter transfer window (Las Palmas/Twitter)

Etebo featured for 90 minutes against Alaves, while his compatriot Ezekiel Imoh who was also on from the start was replaced by Hernan Toledo in the 71st minute.

Emmanuel Emenike another Nigerian player who is at Las Palmas was not listed for the game because he is still struggling for fitness.

Munir El Haddadi netted a brace for Alaves while Alvaro Medran and Ruben Sobrino also scored to condemn Las Palmas to their 23rd defeated in the league this season.

With four more matches remaining Las Palmas will only be able to gain a total of 33 points if they win all their matches left and are therefore relegated.

Etebo play Etebo has been a key player since his move to Las Palmas (Jollof sports)

Etebo is on loan from Portuguese side Club Desportivo Feirense while Emenike is also on loan from Greek outfit Olympiacos and they should return to their clubs at the end of the season.

Imoh joined on a permanent deal, and in a report by Complete Sports, the 24-year-old has cast doubt on his future at Las Palmas now it is confirmed they will be playing in the second division next season.

He said, “I’d be weighing my options in the coming weeks,”

“It’s disappointing how we lost the game. I really don’t know what happened or what to say now, but the future will take care of it’s self,”

Imoh Ezekiel play Imoh Ezekiel joined Las Palmas on a free transfer (Las Palmas Twitter)

Etebo, Emenike, and Imoh join compatriots Success Isaac and Brown Ideye who were also confirmed relegated from La Liga with Malaga on Thursday, April 19.

Etebo and his compatriots at Las Palmas return to action when they face Espanyol in their next league fixture scheduled for Saturday, April 28.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Tosin Abayomi

Tosin Abayomi is a Reporter at Pulse. Tosin is a sports enthusiast who is passionate about the development of sports in Nigeria. Follow him on social media @Tosinsports
(Tosin Abayomi)

Top 3

1 Dele Alli The Yoruba football star who has cut ties with his father Kehindebullet
2 Simeon Nwankwo Move over Ronaldo, Nigerian player scores overhead kick...bullet
3 Odion Ighalo Super Eagles striker scores 4 goals in one game for...bullet

Related Articles

Emmanuel Emenike Nigerian striker moves to Spanish side Las Palmas on loan
Nigerian Players abroad Etebo defeats fellow Nigerians in relegation battle
Oghenekaro Etebo Nigerian midfielder moves to Spanish side Las Palmas on loan
Oghenekaro Etebo Nigerian midfielder says move to Las Palmas is not to sit on the bench.
Oghenekaro Etebo Nigerian midfielder speaks on Las Palmas defeat
Imoh Ezekiel Nigerian forward moves to Spanish side Las Palmas
Brown Ideye, Success Isaac Nigeria duo relegated with Malaga

Football

Matthijs de Ligt
Barcelona La Liga giants set to raid Ajax for youngsters
Paul Pogba
Paul Pogba Manchester United star says he has no problem with Mourinho
Old friends reunion beckons for Napoli's Reina in Dublin
Pepe Reina Napoli's former goalkeeper set to face old Liverpool team-mates
Philipp Lahm, Jerome Boateng and all the Bayern Munich defenders could not stop Cristiano Ronaldo in the 2017 Champions League quarterfinals
Jerome Boateng Only as a team can Bayern stop Ronaldo