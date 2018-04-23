news

Super Eagles midfielder Oghenekaro Etebo suffered the drop from La Liga with Las Palmas after they were defeated 4-0 by Alaves.

Etebo joined Las Plamas on loan in the January transfer window and although he has impressed, he could not stop them from relegation.

A 4-0 loss to Alaves on Sunday, April 22 confirmed Las Palmas' relegation as they are second bottom in the league with 21 points and are 14 points behind Levante who are 17th on the table and have 34 points.

Etebo featured for 90 minutes against Alaves, while his compatriot Ezekiel Imoh who was also on from the start was replaced by Hernan Toledo in the 71st minute.

Emmanuel Emenike another Nigerian player who is at Las Palmas was not listed for the game because he is still struggling for fitness.

Munir El Haddadi netted a brace for Alaves while Alvaro Medran and Ruben Sobrino also scored to condemn Las Palmas to their 23rd defeated in the league this season.

With four more matches remaining Las Palmas will only be able to gain a total of 33 points if they win all their matches left and are therefore relegated.

Etebo is on loan from Portuguese side Club Desportivo Feirense while Emenike is also on loan from Greek outfit Olympiacos and they should return to their clubs at the end of the season.

Imoh joined on a permanent deal , and in a report by Complete Sports, the 24-year-old has cast doubt on his future at Las Palmas now it is confirmed they will be playing in the second division next season.

He said, “I’d be weighing my options in the coming weeks,”

“It’s disappointing how we lost the game. I really don’t know what happened or what to say now, but the future will take care of it’s self,”

Etebo, Emenike, and Imoh join compatriots Success Isaac and Brown Ideye who were also confirmed relegated from La Liga with Malaga on Thursday, April 19.

Etebo and his compatriots at Las Palmas return to action when they face Espanyol in their next league fixture scheduled for Saturday, April 28.