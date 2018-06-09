Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Sports > Football >

Enzo Perez covers for Argentina's injured Lanzini

Football Enzo Perez covers for Argentina's injured Lanzini

River Plate midfielder Enzo Perez will replace the injured Manuel Lanzini in Argentina's 23-man World Cup squad, the country's football association said on Saturday.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Argentina's River Plate midfielder Enzo Perez gets late World cup summons play

Argentina's River Plate midfielder Enzo Perez gets late World cup summons

(AFP)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

River Plate midfielder Enzo Perez will replace the injured Manuel Lanzini in Argentina's 23-man World Cup squad, the country's football association said on Saturday.

The 32-year-old Perez was called up by Argentina coach Jorge Sampaoli after Lanzini ruptured the anterior cruciate ligament in his right knee during training on Friday.

West Ham midfielder Lanzini, 25, had been linked with a summer transfer to Liverpool, but he now faces a lengthy spell on the sidelines.

His injury is a blow for Sampaoli who had counted on Lanzini for a place in his starting line-up, with Lucas Biglia and Ever Banega also carrying minor knocks.

Former Valencia and Benfica midfielder Perez was part of the Argentina squad at the 2014 World Cup, starting in the final as his side lost to Germany 1-0 after extra time.

Argentina's national team are due to travel to Russia from Barcelona later on Saturday ahead of the start of the World Cup on June 14.

The two-time world champions have been drawn in Group D alongside Iceland, Croatia and Nigeria.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Top 3

1 Chuba Akpom Pinnick says Arsenal star excited to commit to Nigeriabullet
2 2018 FIFA World Cup Neymar leads Brazil squad to visit Willian’s...bullet
3 Ikechukwu Ezenwa FC Ifeanyi Ubah to get a minimum of N55m from FIFAbullet

Football

Mohamed Salah gives the Egyptian President an upbeat assessment of his recovery from the shoulder injury he suffered in the Champions League final
Football I'm on the mend - Salah tells Egypt's President
Achilles the cat, one of the State Hermitage Museum mice hunters, will double as Russia's official soothsayer during the World Cup
Football Achilles the Cat, Russia's deaf but highly gifted World Cup soothsayer
Archie Thompson scored a record 13 goals in Australia's famous hammering of American Samoa.
Football How a 31-0 'farce' helped change Australian football
Neymar will be vital as Brazil target a record sixth World Cup
Football Neymar's Brazil look strong as Germany, Argentina tackle problems