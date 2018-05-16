news

Nigerian Professional Football League (NPFL) side Enyimba International lost 3-0 to Congo outfit Cara Brazzaville in their second 2018 CAF Confederation Cup group game on Wednesday, May 16.

The People's Elephant conceded three goals in the first half as the host piled on the pressure at the Stade Alphonse Massemba-Débat.

Racine Louamba gave the hosts the lead as early as the 14th minute.

Cabawey Mereves Kivutuka doubled the lead for Cara in the17th minute.

Dicha Bomanyae Liema scored the third for the hosts in the 19th minute which they held on to till halftime.

The hosts were unable to add to their lead in the second half as Enyimba tightened their defence.

Enyimba are the only NPFL side in the CAF competitions and won their group stage opener 2-0 against Djoliba .

The loss means Enyimba have three points from their opening two fixtures going into their double header against Willamsville of Ivory Coast.

The Aba based side were drawn alongside Willamsville of Ivory Coast, Cara Brazzaville of Congo and Malian side Djoliba.

Enyimba's group stage fixtures

At home vs Williamsville Tuesday, July 17

Away vs Williamsville Friday, July 17

Away vs Djoliba Friday, August 17

At home vs Cara Brazzaville, Tuesday, August 28.