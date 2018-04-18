Enyimba progressed to the CAF Confederation Cup group stage while Akwa United are out.
After a 1-1 draw in the first leg in South Africa, Enyimba needed to avoid defeat to progress.
The peoples elephant held Bidvest to a goalless draw which was enough to qualify on aggregate (1-1).
Libyan side Al Hilal came to Nigeria with a 2-0 advantage over Akwa United from the first leg.
Both sides started the second leg well, but it was Al Hillal who took the lead through captain Bashir Mohamed in the 28 minute.
Akwa United were able to equalise before the break through when Denis Nya headed in a a corner kick by Etim Mathew in additional time of the first half.
Michael Ibe scored Akwa's second in the 49 minute minute and then converted a penalty in the 69th minute, after Aniekeme Asuquo was brought down in the box.
Akwa United were unable to score a fourth as they crashed out 3-3 on aggregate
more to follow....