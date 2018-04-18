news

Contrasting fortunes for Nigerian Professional Football League (NPFL) sides, as Akwa United defeated Al Hilal 3-1 but failed to progress while Enyimba progressed after a 0-0 draw against Bidvest Wits, both CAF Confederation Cup play off matches played on Wednesday, April 18.

CAF Confederation Cup: Enyimba 0-0 Bidvest Wits

After a 1-1 draw in the first leg in South Africa , Enyimba needed to avoid defeat to progress.

The peoples elephant held Bidvest to a goalless draw which was enough to qualify on aggregate (1-1).

CAF Confederation Cup: Akwa United 3-1 Al Hilal

Libyan side Al Hilal came to Nigeria with a 2-0 advantage over Akwa United from the first leg.

Both sides started the second leg well, but it was Al Hillal who took the lead through captain Bashir Mohamed in the 28 minute.

Akwa United were able to equalise before the break through when Denis Nya headed in a a corner kick by Etim Mathew in additional time of the first half.

Michael Ibe scored Akwa's second in the 49 minute minute and then converted a penalty in the 69th minute, after Aniekeme Asuquo was brought down in the box.

Akwa United were unable to score a fourth as they crashed out 3-3 on aggregate

more to follow....