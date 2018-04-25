news

Nigerian Professional Football League (NPFL) side Enyimba International defeated Niger Tornadoes 2-0 in a rescheduled game played on Wednesday, April 25.

The game had to be rescheduled because of Enyimba's participation in the CAF Confederation Cup .

After a goalless first period, the Peoples Elephant took the led through Joseph Osadiaye in the 51st minute.

Abdulrahman Bashir doubled Enyimba's lead in the 63rd minute when he converted a ball through to him by Ibrahim Mustapha.

The NPFL continues with rescheduled fixtures on Thursday, April 29

Enugu Rangers vs MFM FC

Plateau United vs Kwara United