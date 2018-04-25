Enyimba have moved up to sixth in the NPFL after victory against Niger Tornadoes.
The game had to be rescheduled because of Enyimba's participation in the CAF Confederation Cup.
After a goalless first period, the Peoples Elephant took the led through Joseph Osadiaye in the 51st minute.
Abdulrahman Bashir doubled Enyimba's lead in the 63rd minute when he converted a ball through to him by Ibrahim Mustapha.
The NPFL continues with rescheduled fixtures on Thursday, April 29
Enugu Rangers vs MFM FC
Plateau United vs Kwara United