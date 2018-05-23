Here is a roundup of rescheduled fixtures in the Nigeria Professional Football League.
Paul Obata gave Akwa the lead in the 29th minute, when a Cyril Olisema shot deflected towards him which turned out to be the only goal of the game.
After a goalless first half the game was heading for a draw until Emeka Obioma headed in the only goal of the game in the 92nd minute to give the Peoples Elephant all three points.
The NPFL continues on Sunday, May 27
Enugu Rangers vs Heartland Owerri
Enyimba vs Katsina United
Go Round vs Lobi Stars
Kano Pillars vs Rivers United FC
Kwara United vs Ifeanyi Ubah United
MFM FC vs El Kanemi Warriors
Niger Tornadoes vs Wikki Tourist
Plateau United vs Abia Warriors
Sunshine Stars vs Nasarawa United
Yobe Desert Stars vs Akwa United