Home > Sports > Football >

Enyimba, Akwa United pick up home wins in rescheduled fixtures

NPFL Enyimba, Akwa United pick up home wins in rescheduled fixtures

Here is a roundup of rescheduled fixtures in the Nigeria Professional Football League.

  • Published:
Enyimba play Enyimba needed just one goal to get all three points against Niger Tornadoes (Enyimba Twitter)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Enyimba beat Niger Tornadoes 1-0 , while Akwa United beat Go Round 1-0 in rescheduled fixtures of the Nigerian Professional Football League (NPFL) played on Wednesday, May 23.

NPFL result, Akwa United 1 vs Go Round 0

Paul Obata gave Akwa the lead in the 29th minute, when a Cyril Olisema shot deflected towards him which turned out to be the only goal of the game.

Victor Mbaoma play One goal was enough for Akwa United to get three points (Twitter/ Akwa United)

 

NPFL result, Enyimba 1 vs Niger Tornadoes 0

After a goalless first half the game was heading  for a draw until Emeka Obioma headed in the only goal of the game in the 92nd minute to give the Peoples Elephant all three points.

The NPFL continues on Sunday, May 27

Enugu Rangers vs Heartland Owerri

Enyimba vs Katsina United

Go Round vs Lobi Stars

Kano Pillars vs Rivers United FC

Kwara United vs Ifeanyi Ubah United

MFM FC vs El Kanemi Warriors

Niger Tornadoes vs Wikki Tourist

Plateau United vs Abia Warriors

Sunshine Stars vs Nasarawa United

Yobe Desert Stars vs Akwa United

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Tosin Abayomi

Tosin Abayomi is a Reporter at Pulse. Tosin is a sports enthusiast who is passionate about the development of sports in Nigeria. Follow him on social media @Tosinsports
(Tosin Abayomi)

Top 3

1 GOtvMaxCup Starting line up, Live team updates Nigeria Vs Atletico Madridbullet
2 Usman Mohammed Meet the midfielder that scored a sensational goal...bullet
3 Nigeria Vs Atletico Madrid Time and place to watch the gamebullet

Related Articles

NPFL Niger Tornadoes close gap on Lobi Stars
NPFL Plateau United beat Lobi Stars 2-1 in rescheduled fixtures
NPFL Kano Pillars close gap on top after win in rescheduled match
CAF Confederation Cup Enyimba lose 3-0 to Cara Brazzaville
NPFL Lobi Stars extend lead at the top to 4 points
NPFL Preview All you need to know ahead of new 2018 season
CAF Confederation Cup Enyimba beat Djoliba in group stage opener
NPFL Lobi Stars begin second stage with win
NPFL Enyimba, Akwa United held at home in rescheduled games
NPFL Kano Pillars defeat Katsina United in northern derby

Football

Unai Emery
Unai Emery Arsenal new boss first words as manager
Kenneth Omeruo
Kenneth Omeruo Super Eagles defender says he is 150% ready for World Cup
Napoli's Italian coach Maurizio Sarri.
Football Napoli chief confirms Sarri departure
Wolfgang Niersbach (L), former President of the German Football Federation (DFB) is seen in 2015 and former DFB President and ex-FIFA executive member Theo Zwanziger is seen seen in 2016
Football Tax fraud charges filed against German ex-football officials