Enyimba beat Niger Tornadoes 1-0 , while Akwa United beat Go Round 1-0 in rescheduled fixtures of the Nigerian Professional Football League (NPFL) played on Wednesday, May 23.

Paul Obata gave Akwa the lead in the 29th minute, when a Cyril Olisema shot deflected towards him which turned out to be the only goal of the game.

NPFL result, Enyimba 1 vs Niger Tornadoes 0

After a goalless first half the game was heading for a draw until Emeka Obioma headed in the only goal of the game in the 92nd minute to give the Peoples Elephant all three points.

The NPFL continues on Sunday, May 27

Enugu Rangers vs Heartland Owerri

Enyimba vs Katsina United

Go Round vs Lobi Stars

Kano Pillars vs Rivers United FC

Kwara United vs Ifeanyi Ubah United

MFM FC vs El Kanemi Warriors

Niger Tornadoes vs Wikki Tourist

Plateau United vs Abia Warriors

Sunshine Stars vs Nasarawa United

Yobe Desert Stars vs Akwa United