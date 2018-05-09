Here is a roundup of rescheduled fixtures in the Nigeria Professional Football League.
The rescheduled NPFL matches were played on Wednesday, May 2 here are the results.
Enyimba 1 - 1 Ifeanyi Ubah United
Akwa United 1 - 1 Plateau United
Yobe Desert Stars 1 - 0 MFM FC
In the oriental derby, Enyimba were forced to a 1-1 draw by Ifeanyi Ubah at the U.J Esuene Stadium.
Pascal Seka gave Ifeanyi Ubah the lead just before half time, but Enyimba equalised through Mustapha Ibrahim in the 63rd minute.
Akwa United were held to a 1-1 draw with reigning NPFL champions Plateau United in Uyo.
Aftera a goalless first half, the home side took the lead through Cyril Olisemah in the 53rd minute, but was cancelled out when Plateau United equalised in the 74th minute through Hamzat Owolabi.
Yobe Desert Stars defeated MFM FC 1-0, both sides unable to convert any scoring chance until Philip Asuquo converted a penalty in the 89th minute to give the home side all three points.
The NPFL continues on Sunday, May 13
El Kanemi Warriors vs Rivers United FC
Enugu Rangers vs Akwa United
Go Round vs Wikki Tourist
Kano Pillars vs Katsina United
MFM FC vs Abia Warriors
Niger Tornadoes vs Kwara United
Plateau United vs Nasarawa United
Sunshine Stars vs Heartland Owerri
Yobe Desert Stars vs Ifeanyi Ubah United