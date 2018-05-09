Home > Sports > Football >

Results of rescheduled matches in the 2018 NPFL

NPFL Enyimba, Akwa United held at home in rescheduled games

Here is a roundup of rescheduled fixtures in the Nigeria Professional Football League.

  
Enyimba play Enyimba held at home by Ifeanyi Ubah United (Enyimba Twitter)
Enyimba played out a draw with 1 - 1 Ifeanyi Ubah United, Akwa United were held to a 1-1 draw by Plateau United while MFM FC lost away 1-0 to Yobe Desert Stars in rescheduled matches of the Nigerian Professional Football League (NPFL).

The rescheduled NPFL matches were played on Wednesday, May 2 here are the results.

Enyimba 1 - 1 Ifeanyi Ubah United

Akwa United 1 - 1 Plateau United

Yobe Desert Stars 1 - 0 MFM FC

 

NPFL result, Enyimba 1 - 1 Ifeanyi Ubah United

In the oriental derby, Enyimba were forced to a 1-1 draw by Ifeanyi Ubah at the U.J Esuene Stadium.

Pascal Seka gave Ifeanyi Ubah the lead just before half time, but Enyimba equalised through Mustapha Ibrahim in the 63rd minute.

NPFL result, Akwa United 1 - 1 Plateau United

Akwa United were held to a 1-1 draw with reigning NPFL champions Plateau United in Uyo.

Akwa United play Akwa United were held at home by Plateau United (Twitter/Akwa United)

Aftera a goalless first half, the home side took the lead through Cyril Olisemah in the 53rd minute, but was cancelled out when Plateau United equalised in the 74th minute through Hamzat Owolabi.

NPFL result, Yobe Desert Stars 1 - 0 MFM FC

MFM FC play MFM lost away to Yobe desert stars (MFM FC Facebook)

Yobe Desert Stars defeated MFM FC 1-0,  both sides unable to convert any scoring chance until Philip Asuquo converted a penalty in the 89th minute to give the home side all three points.

 

The NPFL continues on Sunday, May 13

El Kanemi Warriors vs Rivers United FC

Enugu Rangers vs Akwa United

Go Round vs Wikki Tourist

Kano Pillars vs Katsina United

MFM FC vs Abia Warriors

Niger Tornadoes vs Kwara United

Plateau United vs Nasarawa United

Sunshine Stars vs Heartland Owerri

Yobe Desert Stars vs Ifeanyi Ubah United

