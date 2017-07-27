Home > Pulse Sports > Football >

Enyeama, Onazi, Troos-Ekong share thoughts on AFCON changes

African Cup of Nations What Enyeama, Onazi, Troos-Ekong think about the new AFCON changes

Check out what Enyeama, Onazi, Troos-Ekong think about the new changes to the Africa Cup of Nations.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Vincent Enyeama play Vincent Enyeama believes the AFCON change will improve quality of the tournament (Reuters)

Nigerian players Vincent Enyeama, Ogenyi Onazi and William Troost-Ekong have reacted to the new changes to the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON).

The Confederation of African Football (CAF) at their Extra-Ordinary Assembly in Rabat, Morocco on Friday, July 21 confirmed two changes to the AFCON- an increase from 16 to 24 teams and change in date from Winter, January/February to summer, June/July.

African Cup of Nations (AFCON) play CAF have increased AFCON teams from 16 to 24 and have also shifted it from January/February to June/July (GABRIEL BOUYS/AFP/Getty Images)

Speaking on the new changes, former captain of the Super Eagles Enyeama is of the opinion that new changes will improve the quality of the competition.

"It will improve the quality of the competition because a lot more players will now be available," Enyeama told Kwese Sports.

The goalkeeper has played in five AFCON tournaments, winning one title in 2013.

Super Eagles midfielder Onazi who has played in just one AFCON tournament which Nigerian won believes the change of date from January/February to June/July will stop the country Vs club war.

The 24-year-old midfielder recalled the ordeals he and his Super Eagles teammates went through with their respective clubs after playing in the 2013 AFCON in South Africa.

Nigerian players celebrate 3rd AFCON triumph in South Africa 2013; Nigeria last hosted the Nations Cup in 1980 as a sole host before partnering with Ghana for the 2000 edition... with the sorry state of stadia across the country, do the African champions have what it takes to host Africa's most prestigious tournament again? play Vincent Enyeama and Onazi were part of the Super Eagles team that won the AFCON in 2013

When we finished the Nations Cup when I was supposed to celebrate with my teammates, they told me to come back immediately to join them in Germany for our Europa League game,” Onazi said.

It was the same for other players too. I remember Efe Ambrose went from South Africa to his team and when my team saw him playing a game the next day, they called me to come too.

"Also, some teams only allow players to come [to national team camp] when it's three days to the start the tournament, which is not good for the players to bond together.

Ogenyi Onazi play Ogenyi Onazi was once a victim of the country Vs club war that always came with the January/February AFCON (Kieran Galvin/NurPhoto via Getty Image)

 

"[But] the team will now find it easier to release players because now the period for the Nations Cup is better. I think clubs will be happy about the development."

Although he has never played in any AFCON competition, Super Eagles Troost-Ekong also thinks African players won’t have problems being released by the clubs for the tournament.

William Troost-Ekong play William Troost-Ekong (Instagram/William Troost-Ekong )

 

Even to be released for the Olympics last summer was a fight," the defender said.

And I wasn't even missing that many games in comparison to AFCON. So I know it would be a hard sell to my club now.

"It will be good for the competition and it will also make it better for the players so they don't have to fight with their clubs."

