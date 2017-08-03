Home > Pulse Sports > Football >

Enrico Pionetti says it’s ‘privilege’ to work for Super Eagles

Enrico Pionetti New Super Eagles goalkeeper coach says it’s a ‘privilege’ to work for Nigeria

Pionetti was brought in by Super Eagles boss Gernot Rohr to help train the national team goalkeepers.

Enrico Pionetti play New Super Eagles goalkeeper trainer Enrico Pionetti is excited with his new job (Twitter/Super Eagles)

New goalkeeper coach of the Super Eagles Enrico Pionetti has revealed that it is a privilege for him to work for Nigeria.

Pionetti who is a former goalkeeper was brought in by Super Eagles boss Gernot Rohr to help train the national team goalkeepers.

Enrico Pionetti (left) play Enrico Pionetti is currently with the Super Eagles Team B ahead of their 2018 CHAN qualifiers (Twitter/Super Eagles)

 

The Italian arrived the Super Eagles camp in Kano on Monday, July 31 and started working with the home-based Super Eagles goalkeepers ahead of their 2018 African Nations Championship (CHAN) qualifiers against the Republic of Benin.

Theophilus Afelokhai, Ikechukwu Ezenwa, Dele Ajiboye, Okiemute Odah are the goalkeepers in Super Eagles Team B camp for the qualifiers.

Enrico Pionetti (third from left) with Theophilus Afelokhai, Ikechukwu Ezenwa, Dele Ajiboye, Okiemute Odah play Enrico Pionetti is working with the Super Eagles Team B goalkeepers in Kano (Twitter/Super Eagles)

I am happy to be back in Africa. It is a big privilege to work for Nigeria,” Pionetti said about his new job.

Not much is known about his contract with the Super Eagles but the 62-year-old has worked with Roher several times.

A former Italian goalkeeper, Pionetti played for Serie A clubs Lecce (1983 to 1986) and Brescia (1986 to 1987).

Enrico Pionetti and Aloy Agu play Enrico Pionetti has started work immediately with the Super Eagles Team B goalkeepers (Twitter/Super Eagles)

 

He also played for the likes of Anconitana, Salernitana, Cremonese and Imperia all in Italy where he spent all his playing career.

As a coach, he was the goalkeeper trainer with Nice helping them to promotion to Ligue 1 in 2005. He also worked at FC Bologna, Calcio and AC Ajaccio.

