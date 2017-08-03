Enrico Pionetti says it’s ‘privilege’ to work for Super Eagles

New goalkeeper coach of the Super Eagles Enrico Pionetti has revealed that it is a privilege for him to work for Nigeria.

Pionetti who is a former goalkeeper was brought in by Super Eagles boss Gernot Rohr to help train the national team goalkeepers.

The Italian arrived the Super Eagles camp in Kano on Monday, July 31 and started working with the home-based Super Eagles goalkeepers ahead of their 2018 African Nations Championship (CHAN) qualifiers against the Republic of Benin.

Theophilus Afelokhai, Ikechukwu Ezenwa, Dele Ajiboye, Okiemute Odah are the goalkeepers in Super Eagles Team B camp for the qualifiers.

“I am happy to be back in Africa. It is a big privilege to work for Nigeria,” Pionetti said about his new job.

Not much is known about his contract with the Super Eagles but the 62-year-old has worked with Roher several times.

A former Italian goalkeeper, Pionetti played for Serie A clubs Lecce (1983 to 1986) and Brescia (1986 to 1987).

He also played for the likes of Anconitana, Salernitana, Cremonese and Imperia all in Italy where he spent all his playing career.

As a coach, he was the goalkeeper trainer with Nice helping them to promotion to Ligue 1 in 2005. He also worked at FC Bologna, Calcio and AC Ajaccio.