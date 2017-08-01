Enrico Pionetti resumes as Super Eagles goalkeeper coach

Super Eagles boss Gernot Rohr has arrived Team B camp in Kano with new goalkeeper coach Enrico Pionetti.

Rohr is having a sort of goalkeeper crisis with the Super Eagles with first choice Carl Ikeme out for an extended period .

In Ikeme’s place has been Daniel Akpeyi who was not impressive in the Super Eagles shocking home 2-0 loss to South Africa in an Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifier in June.

Instead of looking for a new goalkeeper, Super Eagles coach Rohr has brought in an Italian, Pionetti as the new goalkeeper training.

The 62-year-old on Monday, July 31 arrived Super Eagles camp in Kano where the home-based players are preparing for their 2018 African Nations Championship (CHAN).

A former Italian goalkeeper, Pionetti played for Serie A clubs Lecce (1983 to 1986) and Brescia (1986 to 1987).

He also played for the likes of Anconitana, Salernitana, Cremonese and Imperia all in Italy where he spent all his playing career.

As a coach, he was the goalkeeper trainer with Nice helping them to promotion to Ligue 1 in 2005. He also worked at FC Bologna Calcio and AC Ajaccio.

This will be the third he’s working with Rohr, having worked together at Nice and then Burkina Faso.

He never played for Italy at any level.

Enrico Pionetti has already started to work with Super Eagles goalkeeper trainer Alloy Agu at Kano camp.

In training on Tuesday, August 1, Pionetti and Agu worked with Super Eagles goalkeepers Ikechukwu Ezenwa, Dele Ajiboye, Okemute Odah and Theophilus Afelokhai.