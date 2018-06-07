Home > Sports > Football >

Eniola Aluko of Nigerian descent leaves Chelsea to join Juventus

  • Published:
Eniola Aluko joins Juventus play Eniola Aluko hascompleted a move to Juventus (Twitter/Juventus)
Eniola Aluko a player of Nigerian descent has moved to Juventus from English side Chelsea Ladies.

Eniola who was born in Nigeria is an England international forward and played in the United States for Women’s Professional Soccer league sides such as St. Louis, Atlanta, and Sky Blue FC before she joined Chelsea.

Aluko enjoyed a successful season with Chelsea FC Women last season which saw her win the FA WSL,  and also advanced to the semifinal stages of the UEFA Women’s Champions League.

The 31-year-old won a total of two FA Women’s Cups and three league titles during her stay at the London based side.

Eniola Aluko play Eniola Aluko will continue her playing career in Italy (Twitter/Juventus)

Aluko also enjoyed success with the England women’s national team as she participated in three UEFA Women’s Championships, three FIFA Women’s World Cups and went on to be part of the team Great Britain team to the 2012 London Olympics.

Eniola comes from a sporting family as her brother Sone Aluko plays for the Nigerian national senior team and has played in the English Championship, Premier League and other club sides in the United Kingdom.

