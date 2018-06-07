news

Eniola Aluko a player of Nigerian descent has moved to Juventus from English side Chelsea Ladies.

Eniola who was born in Nigeria is an England international forward and played in the United States for Women’s Professional Soccer league sides such as St. Louis, Atlanta, and Sky Blue FC before she joined Chelsea.

Aluko enjoyed a successful season with Chelsea FC Women last season which saw her win the FA WSL, and also advanced to the semifinal stages of the UEFA Women’s Champions League.

The 31-year-old won a total of two FA Women’s Cups and three league titles during her stay at the London based side.

Aluko also enjoyed success with the England women’s national team as she participated in three UEFA Women’s Championships, three FIFA Women’s World Cups and went on to be part of the team Great Britain team to the 2012 London Olympics.