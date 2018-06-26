Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Sports > Football >

England want to keep winning feeling at World Cup, says Pickford

Football England want to keep winning feeling at World Cup, says Pickford

England goalkeeper Jordan Pickford says maintaining momentum at the World Cup is more important than navigating the draw ahead of Thursday's match against Belgium.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Jordan Pickford says England want to finish top of their World Cup group play

Jordan Pickford says England want to finish top of their World Cup group

(AFP)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

England goalkeeper Jordan Pickford says maintaining momentum at the World Cup is more important than navigating the draw ahead of Thursday's match against Belgium.

Both sides have already qualified for the last 16 but, by finishing top of Group G, the winners in Kaliningrad could earn themselves a trickier route in the knockout stages.

Germany or Brazil may be the quarter-final opponents for the team that tops the group, with Belgium coach Roberto Martinez suggesting he could rotate all 10 of his outfield players against England.

"If that's how they feel it will make my job easier," Pickford said at England's training base in Repino on Tuesday.

"If they don't want to score they won't have any shots. We're ready for them and we're ready to win the game as a group of lads. We want to finish top of the group."

A draw would mean first and second place are settled on disciplinary points. England have two yellow cards to Belgium's three.

Gareth Southgate's side are flying high after beating Tunisia in their opening game before thrashing Panama 6-1 on Sunday.

"It's momentum and we want to keep that momentum going," Pickford said. "We just want to keep winning and winning. That'll put us in good stead."

The introduction of the Video Assistant Referee system in Russia has sparked a dramatic increase in the number of penalties being awarded.

Harry Kane scored twice from the spot against Panama while Pickford was beaten by Tunisia's Ferjani Sassi, despite touching the ball with his finger-tips.

Pickford said Kane's two strikes, which both flew into the top left-hand corner, were virtually unsaveable.

"They were pretty much, yes. You've got to do a lot of guessing," Pickford said.

"With the power behind it and the accuracy, both penalties were exactly the same really. When Harry's finishing like that you've got no chance."

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Top 3

1 Nigeria Vs Argentina Time and place to watch Super Eagles last group...bullet
2 Paul Pogba, Presnel Kimpembe France stars have caught the Shaku-Shaku bugbullet
3 Nigeria Vs Argentina Preview Resurgent Super Eagles looking to pile...bullet

Football

Super Eagles ignored the plea by Nigerians to wear black arm-bands for victims of Jos killings in their group D fixture of the 2018 FIFA World Cup against Argentina on Tuesday, June 26.
Nigeria vs Argentina Super Eagles ignore pleas to wear black arm-band for victims of Jos killings
Under the banning orders, the pair cannot be within a two-mile radius of any England football matches until 2021
Football England fans banned after singing anti-Semitic song in Russia
Xherdan Shaqiri celebrates Switzerland's victory against Serbia in World Cup Group E
Football Kosovo, Albania collect money for fined Swiss players
A 'psychic cat' has predicted that the Super Eagles of Nigeria will defeat Argentina in their 2018 FIFA World Cup group D fixture against on Tuesday, June 26.
Nigeria vs Argentina Psychic cat says Super Eagles will beat Argentina