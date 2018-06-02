England Vs Nigeria live updates

news

The Super Eagles of Nigeria will on Saturday, June 2 take on the Three Lions of England in an international friendly game, a warm-up game ahead of the 2018 FIFA World Cup Cup.

The game will kick at 5:15 pm at Wembley and both teams will be looking to line-up with their best teams.

Super Eagles boss Gernot Rohr will be able to call on all his stars except Moses Simon who has been ruled out of the 2018 World Cup and maybe Wilfred Ndidi who is still trying to regain full fitness.

Nigeria’s starting XI

Update on Nigeria's starting line-up

(Official) Uzoho, Shehu, Idowu, Balogun, Ekong; Onazi, Obi, Obi; Moses, Ighalo and Iwobi

Although the official line-up for the game is not out, it has been widely reported by the Nigerian media monitoring situation from London.

England boss Gary Southgate is likely to start the likes of Harry Kane, Dele Alli and Jesse Lingard although Raheem Sterling is a huge doubt after arriving in camp late.