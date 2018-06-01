news

The Three Lions of England took part in an Indian game called ‘Kabaddi’ before their friendly against the Super Eagles of Nigeria.

Head coach of England Gareth Southgate introduced the new method for his training sessions ahead of the encounter.

The idea behind the game is to get the players to work more effectively together as a team.

The game saw the whole group of players split into different groups comprising seven players each and faced off against each other in a large square.

The game rules involve four players while three are kept on the bench as reserves.

In each team, players link up through their hands, there is a raider from each side and substitutions can be made unless a player is sent off.

Southgate has the majority of his squad available for the encounter except for Liverpool Stars Jordan Henderson and Alexander Trent Arnold who took part in the 2018 Champions League final.

The England boss will hope his team used the opportunity to bond as they have two key preparatory games before the World Cup.