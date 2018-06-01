Home > Sports > Football >

England play ‘Kabaddi’ before Super Eagles friendly

Nigeria vs England Three Lions play Indian game 'Kabaddi' before Super Eagles friendly

England squad play

England squad

(Getty Images)
The Three Lions of England took part in an Indian game called ‘Kabaddi’ before their friendly against the Super Eagles of Nigeria.

Head coach of England Gareth Southgate introduced the new method for his training sessions ahead of the encounter.

England squad play England stars were all smiles before their game against the Super Eagles (Getty Images)

The idea behind the game is to get the players to work more effectively together as a team.

The game saw the whole group of players split into different groups comprising seven players each and faced off against each other in a large square.

The game rules involve four players while three are kept on the bench as reserves.

England squad play The English team displayed unity despite their different clubs (Getty Images)

In each team, players link up through their hands, there is a raider from each side and substitutions can be made unless a player is sent off.

Southgate has the majority of his squad available for the encounter except for Liverpool Stars Jordan Henderson and Alexander Trent Arnold who took part in the 2018 Champions League final.

England squad play The English team has never lost to Nigeria (Getty Images)

The England boss will hope his team used the opportunity to bond as they have two key preparatory games before the World Cup.

The Three Lions host the Super Eagles of Nigeria on Saturday, June 2 at the Wembley Stadium Kick off 5;15 PM.

