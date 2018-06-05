England must believe Russia will be different - Kane

news

Harry Kane has urged his England team-mates to put the negativity that has blighted previous campaigns behind them as a new-look squad look to make an impact at the World Cup in Russia.

Kane will captain a youthful group with only Chelsea defender Gary Cahill having won more than 50 caps.

England haven't won a major tournament since the 1966 World Cup and Tottenham striker Kane is hopeful that inexperience will also mean Gareth Southgate's squad will also be less fearful.

"The main thing is to believe it can be different," he said at England's media day on Tuesday.

"It's been tough because for the last 50 years we haven't won anything.

"We've got to stay focused on ourselves and not worry about the teams in the past.

"We're our own team and our own identity. We've got to enjoy the occasion and we can't wait to get out there and get started."

Kane will not only carry the burden of leadership, but will also be expected to score the goals to carry England deep into the tournament after a best ever return of 41 this season, despite suffering an ankle ligament injury in March.

The 24-year-old took a few weeks to refind his best form on his return from a three-week layoff.

But after ending the club season with five goals in six games, he also netted his 13th international goal as England beat Nigeria 2-1 at Wembley on Saturday.

"I feel really good and training has been of a high intensity," he added.

"It's been a tough camp and that's what we all needed.

"It was good to get some minutes on the weekend and I'm fully refreshed."

Kane had been listed by FIFA as the joint heaviest player in the tournament when all 32 nations' squad lists were released on Monday.

But he insisted he is a good six kilos lighter than the 96 kilo (15 stone) weight listed by world football's governing body.

"I don't know if it's been changed but I'm definitely not 15-and-a-half-stone," he added.

"I'm normally about 89 or 90 kilos. We weigh most days when we get up and that's normally my fighting weight."

So far the only negative publicity surrounding England's preparations was the criticism Raheem Sterling received for having a gun tattoo on his leg.

Sterling said the "unfinished" tattoo references the shooting of his father who was gunned down in Jamaica when the Manchester City winger was just two years of age.

However, Sterling insisted he hasn't been distracted by the coverage surrounding him in the past week.

"It's not really been that tough," said Sterling.

"I just got on with my day. I spoke with my mum and she was OK. My daughter and my son are OK, I'm fine.

"That was the least of my worries. It's obviously bad to see yourself spoken of in that light, but it's not something that gets me down."