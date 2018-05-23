Home > Sports > Football >

England can win World Cup, says Loftus-Cheek

Football England can win World Cup, says Loftus-Cheek

Ruben Loftus-Cheek says England's young squad boast "frightening" talent that could take them all the way to World Cup glory in Russia.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
England's Ruben Loftus-Cheek addresses a press conference play

England's Ruben Loftus-Cheek addresses a press conference

(AFP/File)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Ruben Loftus-Cheek says England's young squad boast "frightening" talent that could take them all the way to World Cup glory in Russia.

The 22-year-old, part of the third-youngest Three Lions squad to head to a World Cup, is backing captain Harry Kane's belief that they can win the tournament.

"I think it would be stupid to rule us out," he said. "We have a really good squad, it's young and youthful, but we are all here on merit and how well we've done this season.

"In training you look about and the talent is frightening. We have a good chance."

Loftus-Cheek, who feared he would miss the World Cup following an ankle injury, has long been touted as a future star at Chelsea but it is on loan at Crystal Palace that he has impressed, leading to his first call-up in November.

"100 per cent I feel ready for it," he said. "I'm not one to bow under immense pressure. I know how to deal with it. As a youth player growing up and playing for England, you deal with it then and get used to it.

"You just carry on into the bigger stages and it becomes natural for me. Playing on the World Cup stage excites me to do well and help the team."

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Top 3

1 GOtvMaxCup Starting line up, Live team updates Nigeria Vs Atletico Madridbullet
2 Usman Mohammed Meet the midfielder that scored a sensational goal...bullet
3 Nigeria Vs Atletico Madrid Time and place to watch the gamebullet

Football

GFA Here is why the President ordered the arrest of Kwesi Nyantakyi
Breaking News Ghana's President orders for the arrest of Kwesi Nyantakyi
Unai Emery
Unai Emery Twitter reacts to Arsenal's new manager
Diego Simeone
Nigeria 2 Vs 3 Atletico Madrid 5 things Diego Simeone said after the game