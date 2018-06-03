England 2 Vs Nigeria 1 Super Eagles players’ rating in friendly loss

news

The Super Eagles recovered from an underwhelming first half to impress in the second half against England although an Alex Iwobi's 47th minute goal couldn't prevent a loss.

England dominated the first half and scored through Gary Cahill and Harry Kane while Nigeria were in control in the second.

But how did the Super Eagles fare in the game?

Francis Uzoho (Goalkeeper)

Impressed against England although he conceded two goals. Uzoho was the best Super Eagles player on the night.

Dived well to make some space, went for everything in the air and commanded his area.

7/10

Shehu Abdullahi (Right-back)

The game seemed to be overwhelming for the Nigerian defender who had a very nervy first half.

Poor in marking, was easily beaten and his unsteady legs struggled to keep possession of the ball when he had. A torrid half.

3/10

William Troost-Ekong (Central defence)

Also had a nervy start but grew into the game with some fine defending. Was troubled by Raheem Sterling’s pace in the first half but covered well in the second.

6/10

Leon Balogun (central defence)

Struggled with the pace of the game until he was substituted at halftime. He however red the ball well and made some good tackles.

5/10

Byran Idowu (left-back)

Recovered from a poor start to play more part in the game. Never had a problem with defended and joined the attack well in the second half.

5/10

Ogenyi Onazi (midfield)

Poor game from Onazi from the defensive midfield position. Wasn’t strong in tackles and was wasteful in defence. Taken off at halftime.

2/10

Joel Obi (midfield)

Struggled to get himself in the game. Lots of effort but there were no purpose to his game.

4/10

Mikel Obi (midfield)

Failed to keep lots of possession especially in the first half but got more involved in the second. Managed to lay a couple of good passes but offered no goal threat.

5/10

Alex Iwobi (forward)

Took time before he got on the game but he was the best Super Eagles outfield player. Scored Nigeria’s only goal and got more effective when he moved into midfield.

7/10

Victor Moses (forward)

It was not the day for Moses who laboured all through the game. Marked well from the left, the Chelsea man failed to create any chance for the Super Eagles.

4/10

Odion Ighalo (striker)

Left alone up front in the first half without any service, Ighalo had no impact in the first half. The service came in the second and he got better. His hold-up player was good in the second half and it was his shot that hit the post before Iwobi scored from the rebound.

6/10

Substitutes

Tyrone Ebuehi (wing-back)

Played as a wing-back in the three-man defence of the second half and was very impressive. Defended and attacked well, pushing the Ashley Young back into the English half.

5/10

Kenneth Omeruo (central defence)

Had a solid first half especially with the ball. Launching attack with some good passes from defence.

5/10

John Ogu (central-defence)

A midfielder by trade but pushed into centra-defence and played from the right side. Not his natural position but he did well with his positioning and also helped launch some attack with some good passes.

5/10

Oghenekaro Etebo (Midfield)

Came on and kept possession very well with good ball retention skills. His passes were good and he was also strong in tackles.

4/10

Ahmed Musa (forward)

Disturbed England with his pace but that was it. Failed to trouble the England goalkeeper from some good positions.

3/10

Kelechi Iheanacho (striker)

A 77th-minute substitute for Ighalo but couldn’t get enough time on the ball to do much.

1/10