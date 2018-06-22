Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Sports > Football >

Endless turmoil leaves Messi's Argentina in disarray at World Cup

Football Endless turmoil leaves Messi's Argentina in disarray at World Cup

The 2014 World Cup final in Brazil was supposed to be Lionel Messi's crowning moment, the chance for him to take his place alongside Diego Maradona in Argentina's pantheon of heroes.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Lionel Messi carried Argentina on his back in qualifying but has been unable to inspire his country at the World Cup play

Lionel Messi carried Argentina on his back in qualifying but has been unable to inspire his country at the World Cup

(AFP)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

The 2014 World Cup final in Brazil was supposed to be Lionel Messi's crowning moment, the chance for him to take his place alongside Diego Maradona in Argentina's pantheon of heroes.

Instead, defeat by Germany set in motion four years of chaos in the international set-up that has brought one of the great footballing nations to its knees and leaves the South Americans staring at a ignominious early exit in Russia.

Barring an unlikely sequence of results, this gilded generation of players looks like being forever remembered for a succession of bitter defeats.

Argentina's struggles in Russia should come as no surprise after their pre-tournament preparations were wrecked by controversy and poor form, coupled with a reliance on a top-heavy, limited squad.

They found themselves at the centre of an Israel-Palestinian spat over the cancellation of a World Cup warm-up match following an unconvincing qualifying campaign.

The game against Israel, planned to take place in Jerusalem, was called off after a campaign by the Palestinians following its relocation from the northern city of Haifa.

Argentina coach Jorge Sampaoli was unable to inspire his team to victory against Croatia play

Argentina coach Jorge Sampaoli was unable to inspire his team to victory against Croatia

(AFP)

It meant they arrived in Russia with a 4-0 win against 104th-ranked Haiti in May as their only outing since an ominous 6-1 loss to Spain in March.

Argentina almost failed to qualify for the World Cup in the first place. They were on the brink of missing out on the finals for the first time since 1970 before Messi's hat-trick against Ecuador dragged them over the line.

Crisis

The team have been undermined by a broader crisis afflicting the Argentine game, tangled up with politics and a power struggle in the AFA (Argentine Football Association) management that broke out in 2014.

The AFA was placed under administrative supervision in 2016, days before the Copa America Centenario final, after being hit by corruption allegations and rows over TV rights.

Former AFA head Luis Segura quit after he and six other AFA directors were indicted on suspicion of embezzlement over the distribution of broadcasting revenues.

Worse was to come as Messi abruptly announced his international retirement following a penalty shootout loss to Chile, Argentina's second Copa America final defeat in two years, citing frustration at the way the game was run in the country.

Former Barcelona boss Gerardo Martino promptly resigned as coach, blaming power squabbles with the AFA, an organisation branded a "mafia" by Diego Maradona, who pointed the finger at its late president, Julio Grondona.

Messi's future became practically an affair of state when Argentina's President Mauricio Macri called on him to stay.

"Lionel Messi is the greatest thing we have in Argentina and we must take care of him," Macri said shortly after the player's bombshell announcement.

Martino's replacement, Edgardo Bauza, ultimately helped convince Messi to reverse his decision weeks later, the Barcelona star conceding his "love" of his country was "too great".

Bauza lasted less than year, jettisoned in April 2017 with Argentina languishing outside the automatic qualification places soon after Claudio Tapia was elected president as part of a leadership shake-up at the AFA.

Jorge Sampaoli, with the blessing of Messi, pleaded for patience as he was drafted in as Argentina's third coach in two years.

"We are starting a new era, we need to improve and consolidate an idea and that takes time," Sampaoli said after his appointment.

While an inspirational Messi clinched qualification in the dizzying heights of Quito last October, the obvious faultlines were badly exposed in an embarrassing 3-0 loss to Croatia on Thursday that leaves the team on the brink of a World Cup exit.

"We lost very badly, they really humiliated us this time," said 22-year-old Joaquin, at a fanzone in Buenos Aires.

"I can't remember a worse performance from us at a World Cup," former Argentina defender Pablo Zabaleta, who started the 2014 final, said in his role as a pundit for the BBC.

"Everyone is so angry at home. They were really poor."

Argentina must now beat Nigeria in their final Group D match and hope other results go their way.

Messi's failure to match the achievements of Maradona, who single-handedly carried the team to victory in the 1986 World Cup, will otherwise never be forgotten.

"Messi, who keeps winning for Barcelona, who continues to deliver triumph after triumph for Barcelona, has given us nothing but defeats and sadness," said Miguel Angel Gutierrez, a 50-year-old Argentina supporter in Buenos Aires.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Top 3

1 World Cup 2018 Mourinho says Mikel is a bad '10' for Nigeriabullet
2 Super Eagles Onazi may return to Nigeria’s starting XI for Group D...bullet
3 Nigeria Vs Iceland Time and where to watch Super Eagles crucial...bullet

Football

The Spanish La Liga and Premier League outfit Leicester City have offered their support to the Super Eagles of Nigeria ahead of their 2018 FIFA World Cup group D fixture against Iceland.
Nigeria vs Iceland Super Eagles get support from Leicester City, La Liga
Argentina coach Jorge Sampaoli has revealed that his team did not help Lionel Messi after they lost 3-0 to Croatia in their 2018 FIFA World Cup group D encounter.
World Cup 2018 Argentina coach says team did not help Messi
Neymar came into the World Cup struggling for fitness
Football Spotlight on Neymar as Brazil aim to find form
Germany's midfielder Mesut Ozil is one of several 2014 World Cup winners under intense pressure to keep their place for Saturday's crucial match against Sweden on Saturday in Group F which the Germans must win to be sure of staying in the tournament.
Football Germany expects turnaround in World Cup 'final' with Sweden