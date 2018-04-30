Home > Sports > Football >

Emre Can set for Juventus move - reports

Football Emre Can set for Juventus move - reports

Liverpool defensive midfielder Emre Can has agreed a five-year contract with Italian champions Juventus, according to reports in Italy on Monday.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Liverpool's Emre Can has reportedly agreed terms with Juventus play

Liverpool's Emre Can has reportedly agreed terms with Juventus

(AFP)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Liverpool defensive midfielder Emre Can has agreed a five-year contract with Italian champions Juventus, according to reports in Italy on Monday.

The 24-year-old German international, who is sidelined with a back injury, will sign with the six-time Italian champions as early as this week, Gazzetta dello Sport reported.

The midfielder can leave Liverpool on a free transfer at the end of the season, and Gazzetta reported that the German has already agreed a deal worth six million euros ($7.5 million) per year.

French champions Paris Saint-Germain were also reported to be interested in signing Can who preferred a move to Italy with fellow Germans Sami Khedira and Benedikt Howedes already in Turin.

Can arrived in Liverpool in 2014 from Bayer Leverkusen, having previously won the Bundesliga title with Bayern Munich in 2013.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Top 3

1 Kelechi Iheanacho Adapt or leave, Leicester City boss tells Super Eagles...bullet
2 Super Eagles Iwobi, Iheanacho, Aina show off 'Shaku Shaku' move on...bullet
3 Super Eagles NFF say official jerseys not available yet, fake being soldbullet

Football

Kane scored his 38th goal of the season.
Football Alli, Kane help Spurs close on Champions League return
Schalke have suspended Max Meyer after the midfielder said club officials bullied him
Football Schalke suspend Meyer over bullying allegations
France midfielder Blaise Matuidi (C) celebrates with Juventus teammate Gonzalo Higuain
Football Italian league probe Matuidi racist abuse claims
US President Donald Trump asked Nigeria's President Muhammadu Buhari to support the US bid for the 2026 World Cup
Football Trump tells Nigeria, other Africans to back US World Cup bid