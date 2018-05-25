Home > Sports > Football >

Emmanuel Emenike to marry Iheoma Nnadi

Emmanuel Emenike Nigerian striker to marry Iheoma Nnadi

After the birth of their child, Emmanuel Emenike will marry Iheoma Nnadi.

Emmanuel Emenike and Iheoma Nnadi play Nigerian striker Emmanuel Emenike is set to wed former beauty queen Iheoma Nnadi. (Jide Odukoya)
Nigerian striker Emmanuel Emenike is set to wed former beauty queen Iheoma Nnadi.

As a couple Emenike and Iheoma have a daughter together, in 2017 reportedly given birth to in the United Kingdom in 2017.

Pre wedding pictures of the Emenike surfaced o several social media platforms.

Emenike who was on loan at Spanish La Liga side Las Palmas will marry the former Most Beautiful Girl in Nigeria, Iheoma on Saturday, May 26 according to a report by Linda Ikeja.

Emmanuel Emenike and Iheoma Nnadi pre wedding pictures.

Emmanuel Emenike and Iheoma Nnadi play The couple have a child together (Jide Odukoya)

According to several reports, the wedding between Emenike and Iheoma will take place in Lagos, where the forward resides.

Emmanuel Emenike and Iheoma Nnadi play Emenike crowns his soon to be wife (Jide Odukoya)

Expected to grace the occasion are his past teammates with the Super Eagles such as Nwankwo Kanu, Jay Jay Okocha, as well as his former teammates and top celebrity musicians and Nollywood personalities.

Emmanuel Emenike and Iheoma Nnadi play Emenike holds his Iheoma (Jide Odukoya)

Emenike has played for several top sides across Europe and played an important role as the Super Eagles won the 2013 African Nations Cup (AFCON) where he finished top scorer.

