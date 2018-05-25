news

Nigerian striker Emmanuel Emenike is set to wed former beauty queen Iheoma Nnadi.

As a couple Emenike and Iheoma have a daughter together , in 2017 reportedly given birth to in the United Kingdom in 2017.

Pre wedding pictures of the Emenike surfaced o several social media platforms.

Emenike who was on loan at Spanish La Liga side Las Palmas will marry the former Most Beautiful Girl in Nigeria, Iheoma on Saturday, May 26 according to a report by Linda Ikeja.

Emmanuel Emenike and Iheoma Nnadi pre wedding pictures.

According to several reports, the wedding between Emenike and Iheoma will take place in Lagos, where the forward resides.

Expected to grace the occasion are his past teammates with the Super Eagles such as Nwankwo Kanu, Jay Jay Okocha, as well as his former teammates and top celebrity musicians and Nollywood personalities.

Emenike has played for several top sides across Europe and played an important role as the Super Eagles won the 2013 African Nations Cup (AFCON) where he finished top scorer.