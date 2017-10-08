Home > Pulse Sports > Football >

Nigeria Vs Zambia :  Emmanuel Babayaro, Nduka Ugbade hails Super Eagles win

Nigeria Vs Zambia Emmanuel Babayaro, Nduka Ugbade hails Super Eagles win

Nigeria are on top of Group B with 13 points and have thus qualified for the World Cup as group winners.

  • Published:
Super Eagles play

Super Eagles

(Pulse)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Emmanuel Babayaro, an ex-international praised the Eagles for the hard-fought victory, adding that the Zambians were a difficult nut to crack.

“Congratulations to the boys and technical crew for the hard-fought victory. This has to stand out as one of the toughest games played in the qualifier so far.

“They might have been defeated, but hats off to the Chipolopolo for coming this far with their young and fearless squad.

“Coach Nyirenda’s boys caused Nigeria alot of trouble on Saturday, after beating Algeria home and away in the last round of matches.

“I wouldn’t be surprised if they qualify for the next World Cup,” he said.

Super Eagles and Payporte play

Super Eagles and Payporte

(Pulse)

 

Nduka Ugbade, also an ex-international and former Assistant Coach of the Flying Eagles hailed the Eagles for picking up the World Cup ticket, adding that it wasn’t ‘a walk in the park’ for the Eagles.

He, however, urged the NFF to begin preparations for the World Cup immediately to ensure that the team also have a successful campaign in Russia 2018.

“Kudos to the Eagles for making us proud to have worn the green white green colour.

“Zambia proved to all, including the watching NFF officials, that every game will not always be a walk in the park.

“It is not too early to start preparing hard for the World Cup as June is around the corner.

The Super Eagles of Nigeria reciting the National Anthem play

The Super Eagles of Nigeria reciting the National Anthem

(Information Nigeria )

 

ALSO READ: Iwobi"s goal sends Nigeria to 2018 World Cup with 1-0 victory

“Rohr has to look at the left-back spot where every wide man seems to get the beating of Elderson Echiejile and see if Ola Aina can step up to the challenge.

“Also, a decent back-up for Odion Ighalo is needed as well as an upgrade on Onazi too,” Ugbade said.

With one more match to play, Nigeria are on top of Group B with 13 points and have thus qualified for the World Cup as group winners.

Image
  • Fosla Academy Secondary School midfielder, Emmanuel Peter (10), in a contest with his Opponent from Government Secondary School, Tudunwada, during the FCT Principal Cup Final in Abuja on Tuesday   
  • Deputy Director Co-curricular Activities, FCT Sport Council, Ms Victoria George (L), presenting the winner’s trophy to the Captain of Fosla Academy, Abdullahi Ganiyu, during the FCT Principal Cup Final in Abuja on Tuesday (30/11/16). With them at the middle is principal, Fosla Academy Secondary School , Mrs Ebhodaghe Josphine. Fosla Academy won GSS Tudunwada by 4 – 2.   
  • From left: Chairman of the Senate Committee on Finance, Sen. John Enoh; a member of the Committee, Sen. Hope Uzodimma; and Executive Chairman of FIRS, Tunde Fowler (R), during the Senate Committee’s Oversight visit to FIRS’ new Corporate Headquarters in Abuja on Wednesday    
  • From left: Counsellorship Candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Mr Hamza Liman; representative of the Counsellorship Candidate of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA), Chief Stanley Agwara; and Chairman, Inter-Party Advisory Council (IPAC), FCT Chapter, Comrade Joseph Ndirang, during the Garki Ward Election Political Debate organized by Inter-Party Advisory Council (IPAC) FCT Chapter, in Abuja on Wednesday   
  • Representative of the Country Director, International Republican Institute, Mr Emeka Diru (R), presenting a certificate of participation to the Counsellorship Candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Mr Hamza Liman, during the Garki Ward Election Political Debate organized by Inter-Party Advisory Council (IPAC), FCT Chapter, in Abuja on Wednesday (30/11/16). With them on the left is Chairman of IPAC FCT Chapter, Comrade Joseph Ndirang   
  • Gov. Muhammed Abubukar of Bauchi State (L) received by Deputy Governor, Alhaji Nuhu Gidado, during the Governor’s arrival from Czech Republic at the Bauchi International Airport on Wednesday   
  • Representative of the Chairman of Abuja Municipal Area Council, Mr Jibreel Balongshi (R), presenting a certificate of participation to the Counsellorship Candidate of the National Conscience Party (NPC), Mr Sidiku Emmanuel, during the Garki Ward Election Political Debate organized by Inter-Party Advisory Council (IPAC), FCT Chapter, in Abuja on Wednesday (30/11/16). With them on the left is Chairman of IPAC, FCT Chapter, Comrade Joseph Ndirang.   
  • Governor-Elect for Ondo State, Mr Rotimi Akeredolu (L) and Minister of Women Affairs and Social Development, Sen. Aisha Alhassan, during the visit of the Governor-Elect and the Deputy Governor-Elect, Mr Ajayi Agboola to Presidential Villa for a Meeting with President Muhammadu Buhari in Abuja on Wednesday   
  • From left: Representative of the Minister of Sports, Dr Steve Olarinoye; Chairman of the occasion, Mr Fatai Adesina; former National Coach of the Super Eagles, Chief Adegboye Onigbinde; and former Secretary-General, Nigeria Football Association (NFA), Chief Taiwo Ogunjobi, at the Sports Writers Association of Nigeria (SWAN) Sports Summit with the theme: Sports a Tool for Economic Diversification and Youth Engagement, held in Ibadan on Wednesday   
  • Governor-Elect for Ondo State, Mr Rotimi Akeredolu with the Deputy Governor-Elect, Mr Ajayi Agboola arriving the Presidential Villa for a Meeting with President Muhammadu Buhari in Abuja on Wednesday   
  • Secretary to Sokoto State Government, Prof. Bashir Garba addressing newsmen during the commencement of the test running of the 38MWs Sokoto State Independent Power Project in Sokoto on Wednesday   
  • From left: Chief of Policy and Plans, Naval Headquarters, Rear Adm. Jacob Ajani; Chief of Administration, Rear Adm. Henry Babalola; and Chief of Naval Engineering, Rear Adm. Andrew Odeh, at a News Conference on the Chief of Naval Staff’s 2016 Sea Exercise in Abuja on Wednesday   
  • Gov. Bindow Jibrilla of Adamawa (M)eating with students of Government Secondary School, Fufore, during his visit to the school on Wednesday   
  • Some athletes and coaches protest over postponement of National Sports Festival in Lagos on Wednesday   
  • From left: Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Babachir David Lawal; Vice President Yemi Osinbajo; and President Mohammadu Buhari, during the Federal Executive Council Meeting at the Presidential Villa in Abuja on Wednesday   
  • Minister of Budget and National Planning, Sen. Udoma Udo Udoma (L) with Minister of Transportation, Mr Chibuike Amaechi, during the Federal Executive Council Meeting at the Presidential Villa in Abuja on Wednesday   
  • Executive Secretary, Pension Transitional Arrangement Directorate (PTAD), Sharon Ikeazor (R) interacting with some pensioners during the on-going Pension Verification Exercise in Yola on Wednesday   
  • A pensioner being attended to by officials of Pension Transitional Arrangement Directorate (PTAD) during an ongoing verification exercise in Yola on Wednesday   
  • Executive Secretary, Pension Transitional Arrangement Directorate (PTAD), Sharon Ikeazor (L) exchanging pleasantries with some pensioners during the on-going Pension Verification Exercise in Yola on Wednesday   
  • Form left: Gov. Darius Ishaku of Taraba; Executive Secretary, Pension Transitional Arrangement Directorate (PTAD), Sharon Ikeazor; and Gov. Muhammad Jibrilla of Adamawa, during the on-going Pension Verification Exercise in Yola on Wednesday   
  • The N3.8 billion 38MWs Sokoto State Independent Power Project test- running in Sokoto on Wednesday   
  • A Nurse of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) examining the Blood Pressure of a driver during the inauguration of the 2016 FRSC Ember Month Campaign in Benin, Edo, on Wednesday    
  • Members of the Police Officers Wives Association (POWA) at the All 2016 Delegates Annual General Meeting in Abuja on Wednesday    
  • NMA Enugu chapter holds 2016 Physicians' Week Lecture in Enugu
    from left: Chairman of Enugu State House of Assembly’s Committee on Health, Dr EmekaOgbuabor; Chairman of the occasion, Prof. Nene Agugua-Obianyo; Enugu State Commissioner for Health, Dr Sam Ngwu; and Chairman of Nigeria Medical Association (NMA), Enugu State Chapter, Dr CajetanOnyedum, during NMA Enugu Chapter’s 2016 Physicians' Week Lecture in Enugu    
Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse News Agency Local by NAN brings you the latest news from Nigeria, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 Iheanacho, Awaziem Super Eagles players dance to viral ‘One Corner’ songbullet
2 Kelechi Iheanacho Nigerians are not happy with Super Eagles striker...bullet
3 Nigeria vs Zambia Iwobi's goal sends Super Eagles to 2018 World Cup...bullet

Related Articles

Goodluck Jonathan Ex-President hails Super Eagles’ World Cup qualification
Umahi Ebonyi Governor congratulates Super Eagles on Zambia win
Oyegun APC says football remains the greatest unifier of Nigerians
Nigeria Vs Zambia Nigerians in South-Africa happy with Eagles qualification
Nigeria vs Zambia Iwobi's goal sends Super Eagles to 2018 World Cup with 1-0 victory
In Kogi Football fans applaud Super Eagles for clinching World Cup spot
Nigeria Vs Zambia Alex Iwobi is a game changer — Onigbinde

Football

Alex Iwobi celebrating his winning goal against Zambia
Alex Iwobi Arsenal celebrates player’s winning goal, congratulates Nigeria
Alex Iwobi
Nigeria Vs Zambia Alex Iwobi is a game changer — Onigbinde
Fans of the Super Eagles of Nigeria
Nigeria Vs Zambia Nigerians in South-Africa happy with Eagles qualification
Russia's Konstantin Rausch (L) and South Korea's Lee Chung-Yong vie for the ball during an international friendly football match in Moscow on October 7, 2017
Kim Joo-Young Korean scores own-goal double in Russia friendly win