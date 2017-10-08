Emmanuel Babayaro, an ex-international praised the Eagles for the hard-fought victory, adding that the Zambians were a difficult nut to crack.

“Congratulations to the boys and technical crew for the hard-fought victory. This has to stand out as one of the toughest games played in the qualifier so far.

“They might have been defeated, but hats off to the Chipolopolo for coming this far with their young and fearless squad.

“Coach Nyirenda’s boys caused Nigeria alot of trouble on Saturday, after beating Algeria home and away in the last round of matches.

“I wouldn’t be surprised if they qualify for the next World Cup,” he said.

Nduka Ugbade, also an ex-international and former Assistant Coach of the Flying Eagles hailed the Eagles for picking up the World Cup ticket, adding that it wasn’t ‘a walk in the park’ for the Eagles.

He, however, urged the NFF to begin preparations for the World Cup immediately to ensure that the team also have a successful campaign in Russia 2018.

“Kudos to the Eagles for making us proud to have worn the green white green colour.

“Zambia proved to all, including the watching NFF officials, that every game will not always be a walk in the park.

“It is not too early to start preparing hard for the World Cup as June is around the corner.

“Rohr has to look at the left-back spot where every wide man seems to get the beating of Elderson Echiejile and see if Ola Aina can step up to the challenge.

“Also, a decent back-up for Odion Ighalo is needed as well as an upgrade on Onazi too,” Ugbade said.

With one more match to play, Nigeria are on top of Group B with 13 points and have thus qualified for the World Cup as group winners.