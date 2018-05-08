Home > Sports > Football >

Emmanuel Adebayor breaks up with Big Brother star Dillish

Emmanuel Adebayor Ex-Arsenal player breaks up with Big Brother star Dillish

It seems the couple have fallen out after they threw jabs at each on Instagram.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Emmanuel Adebayor play Emmanuel Adebayor breaks up with Big Brother star Dillish (Instagram/ Emmanuel Adebayor )
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Ex-Arsenal star Emmanuel Adebayor has broken up with Big Brother Africa star Dillish Mathew.

Although it is not known when they started seeing each other, Adebayor and Dillish have been dating for some time now.

From her Instagram and SnapChat updates, Dillish regulaly visits Turkey where Adebayor plays for İstanbul Başakşehir.

Dillish Mathew play Dillish Mathew is a Big Brother star and a model from Namibia (Instagram/Dillish Mathew)

 

It seems the couple have fallen out after they threw jabs at each on Instagram and unfollowed one another afterwards.

It first started when Dillish wrote; "What’s the one thing you would love to teach the world?

Emmanuel Adebayor and Dillish Mathew play Instablog Naija noticed the couple's jabs at each other on Instagram (Instagram/Instablog)

 

Be kind, loving, respectful, sharing, patient, gentle and truthful. My favs,” she added before Adebayor replied saying; “make all those things start from you.”

Couple unfollow each other on Instagram

Instagram observers also noticed that they had unfollowed each other.

Dillish is a Namibian model who won the 2013 edition of Big Brother Africa.

This was Adebayor’s first public relationship since he broke up with his baby mama whom he has a six-year-old daughter Kendra with.

  play Adebayor's last known relationship was with his baby mama (Instagram/Emmanuel Adebayor)

 

The former Manchester City and Tottenham striker has in the past been romantically linked with some celebrities including Ghanaian-Nigerian actress Yvonne Okoro.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Steve Dede

Steve Dede is a Senior Associate at Pulse. A media aficionado, Steve is very passionate about journalism. He loves writing, music and football.

Top 3

1 Kanu Nwankwo Super Eagles great present at Emirates Stadium to honour Wengerbullet
2 Lionel Messi Barcelona star calls referee 'sh**' during El Clasicobullet
3 Kevin Maussi Martins Obafemi Martins' son scores wonder goal for AC...bullet

Related Articles

Emmanuel Adebayor Togo striker says his family stopped him from signing for Real Madrid
Emmanuel Adebayor Crystal Palace striker dances with daughter in new video
Emmanuel Adebayor Striker's Nigerian kinsmen call for reconciliation
Photo Emmanuel Adebayor's brother who stole 21 phones in France
Emmanuel Adebayor Togolese striker returning home to ‘face family matters’
Emmanuel Adebayor Check out the stunning partner of Togolese footballer

Football

Barcelona's departing captain Andres Iniesta has promotional and marketing links with Chongqing.
Football Chinese club denies move for Barca star Iniesta
Al-Saad's midfielder Boualem Khoukhi (R) celebrates after scoring
Football Khoukhi double gives Al Sadd the edge on Al Ahli
Peter Vermes, pictured in 2017, signed a contract extension that will keep him with Sporting Kansas City through 2023
Football MLS Sporting extends Vermes coaching deal through 2023
Leon Balogun
Leon Balogun Super Eagles defender delighted as Mainz avoid drop in Bundesliga