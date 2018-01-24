news

Premier League champions Chelsea have made a move for AS Roma left back Emerson Palmieri, here are the five major things you need to know about the transfer target .

1. Emerson is just 23 years old

Emerson Palmieri dos Santos is was born on August 3, 1994, which makes him just 23 years, and a good buy if Chelsea are able to secure his services.

Palmieri was born in Santos, Brazil where he graduated through the various youth levels.

2. Emerson has pledged his nationality to Italy

Even though Emerson was born in Brazil and has featured at various youth levels for the Brazilian team, he decided to switch his allegiance to Italy when former Italian head coach Giampiero Ventura was persistent on him.

He became an Italian citizen in March 2017, although on his mothers side, he has ancestral ties to Italy.

3. Emerson has experience playing in Brazil and Italy

Emerson has only played in two countries which are Brazil and Italy.

Emerson came through the famed Santos youth system and made his debut on April 17, 2011 for his home club side, and later went on to make a total of 33 appearances between 2011 and 2014.

Santos then loaned him to Italian side Palermo in August 2014 with an option to buy , but was largely used as a back up.

Then in August 2015 he was sent on loan to fellow Italian side AS Roma, where he made his breakthrough. Roma later made his move permanent and signed him for €2 million.

4. A career ending injury in 2011, hence a risk?

In 2017 Emerson suffered an anterior cruciate ligament injury, which ruled him out of representing the Italian team.

Since his return back from injury he has put in some impressive performances to suggest he is no one season wonder.

However, suitors will be cautious about his recent injury troubles, which ruled him out for over six months and has not given the youngster the opportunity to showcase his true potential consistently.

5. Emerson is a Left back with an appetite for goals

Emerson's preferred position is left back but he is also suited to a left wing back role.

The Brazilian born player certainly can improve but has shown that he has an eye for goal. The youngster in his three years at Santos scored a total of three goals in 33 appearances

He has so far contributed five goals in his 89 appearances for AS Roma

Emerson Palmeri has been scouted by Liverpool and Inter Milan in the past, but Chelsea are on course to land him to compete with Marcos Alonso.