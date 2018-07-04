Pulse.ng logo
Emenike advises Mikel Obi to relocate and provide security for father

Mikel Obi Nigerian striker Emenike advises Super Eagles captain to relocate and provide more security for his father

Emenike has given his advised Mikel Obi on how to prevent his father from being kidnapped again.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Emmanuel Emenike has advised Super Eagles captain Mikel Obi to relocate his father away from Enugu to prevent another kidnap scenario and also provide more security detail. play Emmanuel Emenike has given his advice on how to keep Mikel Obi's father safe (Marketdigestng)
Emmanuel Emenike has advised Super Eagles captain Mikel Obi to relocate his father away from Enugu to prevent another kidnap scenario and also provide more security detail.

Mikel Obi’s father was recently kidnapped by hoodlums who asked for a certain ransom of N10 Million ($28,000 US) to guarantee his release just before the Super Eagles took on Argentina in their crucial last group D game of the 2018 FIFA World Cup.

Emmanuel Emenike stats

Pa Michael Obi was rescues by the Enugu State chapter of the Nigerian Police Force on Monday, July 2.

Super Eagles of Nigeria stats

Emenike who played alongside Mikel when they won the 2013 African Cup of Nations (AFCON) as well as the 2014 FIFA World Cup has given his opinion about the kidnap incident.

Super Eagles captain Mikel Obi has thanked the Nigerian Police Force (NPF) for the safe return of his father who was kidnapped. play Mikel Obi played for Nigeria against Argentina knowing his father was Kidnapped (Independent)

Ina post on his official Instagram account shown by LIB, Emenike wrote alongside a picture of Mikel, “Guy, buy your parents house in Abuja, Lagos and bring them or get security to stay with them in Enugu because people eyes no good. ”

play Emenike has an idea of what Mikel should do to prevent further kidnaps (LIB.)

 

Pa Michael Obi was earlier kidnapped in 2011, after his was missing for 10days before he was found in Kano.

Upon his recent rescue, Mikel has thanked the Nigerian police for their efforts.

