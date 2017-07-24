Elderson Echiejile share throwback photo of him

Home > Pulse Sports > Football >

  • Published:
Super Eagles defender Elderson Echiejile has revisited his teenage days by sharing a photo of him playing football.

Long before he had his big break, Echiejile was playing football on the streets of Benin City where he started his career with Bendel Insurance.

The left-back revisited the old days sharing a collage of photos of him training with his new club Sivasspor and a throwback picture of him playing football as a teenager.

Elderson Echiejile (middle) play Echiejile training with his new club Sivasspor (Instagram/Sivasspor )

 

In the throwback photo, a young Echiejile is wearing an old Real Madrid jersey.

It's not that difficult you see, To be all that you can be; For the true secret to success, Is simply this... ALWAYS do your best - Danielle Pierre,” the Super Eagles defender wrote.

Since leaving Benin, the 29-year-old has played for the likes of Rennes, Braga, Monaco, Standard Liège and Sporting Gijón.

The left-back recently joined Turkish club Sivasspor on a loan deal until the end of the season.

