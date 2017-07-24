Elderson Echiejile share throwback photo of him

The left-back shared a collage of photos which include a throwback picture of him playing football as a teenager.
Long before he had his big break, Echiejile was playing football on the streets of Benin City where he started his career with Bendel Insurance.
The left-back revisited the old days sharing a collage of photos of him training with his new club Sivasspor and a throwback picture of him playing football as a teenager.
In the throwback photo, a young Echiejile is wearing an old Real Madrid jersey.
“It's not that difficult you see, To be all that you can be; For the true secret to success, Is simply this... ALWAYS do your best - Danielle Pierre,” the Super Eagles defender wrote.
Since leaving Benin, the 29-year-old has played for the likes of Rennes, Braga, Monaco, Standard Liège and Sporting Gijón.
The left-back recently joined Turkish club Sivasspor on a loan deal until the end of the season.