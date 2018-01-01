Elderson Echiejile sends New year goodwill message to fans

news

Super Eagles star Elderson Echiejile has sent his New year goodwill message across to fans across Nigeria and beyond.

In a statement, the Super Eagles left back echoed his wishes of love and prayers of progress to the fans in Nigeria.

The message

"The arrival of a new year is also a good time to think about the people we love, to offer best wishes and to lend a hand to those in need, whether in our families or in our communities," Echiejile said.

"At this very special time let us not forget our leaders at the helm of power, They deserve our support as they serve our country, defend our values and do such a remarkable job, all year.

"Let's work together to keep our country open, tolerant, respectful and progressive."

2018 FIFA World Cup

The Sivasspor left-back is expected to be one of the names on Gernot Rohr's Super Eagles list to the 2018 FIFA World Cup.

Ahead of the FIFA World Cup in Russia later in summer, Echiejile remains confident of Eagles abilities, saying the team will surpass earlier World Cup successes.

Echiejile was a member of the Super Eagles team won the 2013 Africa Cup of Nations under the leadership of Late, Stephen Keshi.