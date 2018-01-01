Home > Sports > Football >

Elderson Echiejile sends New year goodwill message to fans

Elderson Echiejile Super Eagles defender sends New year goodwill message to fans

The Super Eagles left back echoed his wishes of love and prayers of progress to the fans in Nigeria.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Elderson Echiejile play Elderson Echiejile sends New year goodwill message to fans (Twitter/Elderson Echiejile)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Super Eagles star Elderson Echiejile has sent his New year goodwill message across to fans across Nigeria and beyond.

In a statement, the Super Eagles left back echoed his wishes of love and prayers of progress to the fans in Nigeria.

The message

"The arrival of a new year is also a good time to think about the people we love, to offer best wishes and to lend a hand to those in need, whether in our families or in our communities,"  Echiejile said.

Elderson Echiejile play Elderson Echiejile sends New year goodwill message to fans (Catherine Ivill - AMA/Getty Images)

"At this very special time let us not forget our leaders at the helm of power, They deserve our support as they serve our country, defend our values and do such a remarkable job, all year.

"Let's work together to keep our country open, tolerant, respectful and progressive."

2018 FIFA World Cup

The Sivasspor left-back is expected to be one of the names on Gernot Rohr's Super Eagles list to the 2018 FIFA World Cup.

Ahead of the FIFA World Cup in Russia later in summer, Echiejile remains confident of Eagles abilities, saying the team will surpass earlier World Cup successes.

Echiejile was a member of the Super Eagles team won the 2013 Africa Cup of Nations under the leadership of Late, Stephen Keshi.

Elderson Echiejile play Elderson Echiejile won 2013 AFCON with the Super Eagles (Getty Images)

 

The on loan Monaco of France defender has made a total of 57 appearances for the senior National team and has 3 goals from his left back position.

Super Eagles defender Elderson Echiejile sits down for a Pulse interview
Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Steve Dede

Steve Dede is a Senior Associate at Pulse. A media aficionado, Steve is very passionate about journalism. He loves writing, music and football.

Top 3

1 Kenneth Omeruo Super Eagles defender weds fiancée in Enugubullet
2 Football Pogba urges misfiring Manchester United to 'wake up'bullet
3 Football Nike advertise Coutinho Barcelona shirtbullet

Related Articles

Elderson Echiejile Super Eagles defender recovers from ankle injury, confident of victory against Zambia
Gernot Rohr Super Eagles boss confirms he will be using fringe players for Algeria game
Super Eagles 5 things we learnt from team's training session
Elderson Echiejile Injured Super Eagles defender sends goodwill message to teammates ahead of Algeria, Argentina games
Elderson Echiejile Super Eagles defender giving back to society through 100 Smiles campaign
Echiejile, Troost-Ekong, Ezekiel Nigerian players join Turkish clubs
Nigeria 4 Vs Argentina 2 5 things we learnt from Super Eagles comeback win

Football

Manchester United's midfielder Jesse Lingard gestures after the English Premier League football match against Everton January 1, 2018
Football Lingard beauty gives Manchester United New Year cheer
Manchester United's striker Anthony Martial celebrates scoring the team's first goal during the English Premier League football match against Everton January 1, 2018
Football Manchester United lift Mourinho, Liverpool leave it late
Manchester United's striker Romelu Lukaku is taken off on a stretcher after appearing to pick up a head injury during the English Premier League football match against Southampton December 30, 2017
Football Lukaku out just one week says Mourinho
Liverpool's defender Ragnar Klavan (L) celebrates with teammates after scoring their second goal during the English Premier League football match against Burnley January 1, 2018
Football Klavan's historic goal edges Liverpool past Burnley