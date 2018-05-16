Eintracht Frankfurt name Adi Huetter as Kovac's successor

news

German Cup finalists Eintracht Frankfurt on Wednesday named Austrian Adi Huetter as their new coach for next season to replace Bayern Munich-bound Niko Kovac.

The 48-year-old Huetter, who led Young Boys Bern to their first Swiss league title for 32 years this season, has signed a contract until 2021 with the Bundesliga side.

Huetter can sign off after three years with Bern by winning the Swiss Cup when his team face FC Zurich in the final on May 27.

Kovac will take charge of his final game as Eintracht Frankfurt coach on Saturday in the German Cup final at Berlin's Olympic stadium against his future club Bayern, who he will join for 2018/19.