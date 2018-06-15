Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Sports > Football >

Egypt did not want to 'risk' Salah, says coach Cuper

Football Egypt did not want to 'risk' Salah, says coach Cuper

  • Published: , Refreshed:

Mohamed Salah was kept on the bench in Egypt's opening World Cup defeat against Uruguay on Friday because the team did not want to risk further injury to the Liverpool star.

24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Mohamed Salah was kept on the bench in Egypt's opening World Cup defeat against Uruguay on Friday because the team did not want to risk further injury to the Liverpool star.

Salah, who turned 26 on Friday, injured his shoulder three weeks ago in Liverpool's Champions League final defeat to Real Madrid.

On the eve of the Uruguay match in Yekaterinburg, which the South Americans won 1-0, Egypt coach Hector Cuper said Salah was fit, raising the Pharoahs' hopes that he would start the Group A clash.

"He's certainly important, nobody can deny that, but you need a good team too -- and we are a good team," said Cuper. "If Mo had been on the pitch it may have been different but we can't know that."

"He did not play today because we wanted to avoid risk or danger but I think that he will be fine for the next match," said the coach.

"Yesterday we were quite certain that he would play. At the end of training he was examined in depth and there was some doubt if he fell or was hit by another player.

"We thought perhaps he might get another injury and we want to avoid that so we decided not to take that risk.

"We want him on top form for Saudi Arabia and Russia."

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Top 3

1 Super Eagles Psychic pig predicts Nigeria will get to semi-final of 2018...bullet
2 2018 FIFA World Cup Nigeria squad guide, full fixtures, group and key...bullet
3 Super Eagles Nigeria wins fashion World Cupbullet

Football

Mohamed Salah could not save Egypt as Jose Gimenez gave Uruguay a 1-0 win in their 2018 FIFA World Cup, group A opener on Friday, June 15.
World Cup 2018 Twitter hails Egypt after 1-0 loss to Uruguay
Antoine Griezmann was training with France in Kazan on Friday while arguments raged in Barcelona
Football Barcelona debates Pique's role in Griezmann's 'No'
Uruguay's Jose Gimenez celebrates his winning goal against Egypt
Football Uruguay 'break spell' as Salah watches from Egypt bench
English musician Robbie Williams (L) and Russian soprano Aida Garifullina perform during the World Cup opening ceremony
Football US network apologizes for Robbie Williams World Cup gesture