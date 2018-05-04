Home > Sports > Football >

EFCC agency set up football club

EFCC Antigraft agency set up football club

The EFCC has set up a football club to help tackle corruption in the country.

EFCC Football Club play The EFCC has set up a new football team (EFCC )
The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has set up a football club through its Acting Chairman, Mr Ibrahim Magu to help in the fight against corruption.

The unveiling of the football club was done on Thursday, May 3 at the agencies permanent site in Abuja, and in attendance were the Acting Chairman Magu, as well as senior staffs of the commission.

A statement on the agencies official Twitter handle from the Acting Chairman confirmed the establishment of the football club.

The message said, "Football as a sport is not new and we take delight in various sporting activities, this is the reason why we want to inculcate football as a strategy to fight corruption."

Patron of the antigraft body Mohammed Bako also echoed the statements of Magu as to how football can help in the fight against corruption.

He said, “Football is a social way of networking and EFCC is using this platform for dual purpose of enjoying a good game and mobilizing people while creating awareness about the fight against corruption”.

EFCC play The EFCC aim to tackle corruption with football (EFCC)

 

The EFCC was established in 2003 by former president of the federal republic of Nigeria Olusegun Obasanjo and is an agency tasked to investigates financial crimes and other criminal offences relating to fraud and money laundering.

