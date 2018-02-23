news

Belgian midfielder Eden Hazard has admitted he is happy to be with English Premier League champions Chelsea, despite being linked with a move to Real Madrid throughout the season.

Hazard is admired by Madrid head coach Zinedine Zidane, and he is interested in bringing the Belgium international to the Spanish capital.

According to a report by Skysports, Hazard is not bothered by rumours of his departure, as he has set his sights on doing well with Chelsea, and later at the World Cup.

He said, "For the time being I'm here, There are still some months to go and competitions to try to win, then the World Cup is coming up."

Champions League holders Madrid are keen on reinforcing their team in the transfer window , after what can be seen as a disappointing season by their standards.

However, Hazard admits he is enjoying his time at Chelsea, as his family also like the city and he is adored by the clubs supporters.

Despite talks of a new contract yet to be resolved, Hazard still has a two and half year contract with Chelsea.

"I'm here, I still have two-and-a-half-years on my contract. I'm very settled here and playing every game.”

"The fans like me a lot and my family likes it here. We'll see." He said

He however admitted that he is honoured to be linked with a move to the Spanish football powerhouse.

"Yes, but it's been several years now they're interested - when it's not Real, it's Paris, when it's not Paris, it's Real. I'm happy where I am." He said

Eden's younger brother Thorgan Hazard could also be on the move to Leicester City according to rumours, however Eden's reported transfer is due to his impressive performances, such as the game against Barcelona .

Hazard was a key component of Chelsea winning the Premier League last season, but they are behind run away leaders Manchester City in the League, and Hazard believes the club should get behind manager Antonio Conte who won the League for them last season.

He said, "I don't sense there's any player who's not with the coach. Everyone is behind him. All we want is to climb the table - and give everything against Barcelona. We will see what happens after."

The 27-year-old is Chelsea’s top scorer this season with 15 goals, and will hope to add to his tally when fourth placed Chelsea travel to second Placed Manchester United on Sunday, February 25.