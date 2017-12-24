Home > Sports > Football >

Emmanuel Eboue is broke after mismanagement and bitter divorce

Emmanuel Eboue Former Arsenal defender is broke after mismanagement of his money and bitter divorce

Eboue is left with nothing but a house which he is set to lose to his ex-wife Aurelie.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Emmanuel Eboue play Emmanuel Eboue reveals he is broke after mismanaging his money and losing everything to a bitter divorce (Getty Images )
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Former Arsenal defender Emmanuel Eboue has revealed that he is broke after a series of financial management and a bitter divorce that left him with nothing.

Eboue is well known for his time with Arsenal between 2004 and 2011 before joining Turkish side Galatasaray.

The former Cote d'Ivoire earned millions in foreign currencies during his football career that saw him play in France, England and Turkey.

Bitter Divorce

Now he is left with nothing but a house which he is set to lose to his ex-wife Aurelie.

The 34-year-old in an interview revealed that he's seriously contemplated suicide as he continues to deal with going penniless.

Emmanuel Eboue play Eboue (Sky Sports)

 

I want God to help me. Only he can help take these [suicidal] thoughts from my mind. It hurts me a lot [not to see his children],” the former Arsenal right-back told Sunday Mirror.

To add to his misery, Eboue is estranged from his three children-nine-year-old son Mathis, 14-year daughter Clara and 12-year-old daughter Maeva.

They used to call me. But now, no contact. It pains me to be alone without them.”

A judge had ordered Eboue to surrender ownership of the Enfield mansion-which he once shared with Aurelie-to to her.

Without funds for a lawyer to fight his case, the Eboue now waits with his bag packed in the hallway for the police to come force him to vacate the mansion.

I am in the house but I am scared. Because I don’t know what time the police will come. Sometimes I shut off the lights because I don’t want people to know that I am inside. I put everything behind the door,” he added.

My own house. I suffered to buy my house but I am now scared. I am not going to sell my clothes or sell what I have. I will fight until the end because it is not fair.”

Financial Mismanagement

Eboue admits to having limited education growing up in Cote d'Ivoire’s capital Abidjan and allowed his wife to manage his finances.

He also blames friends who got close to him so they could rip him off his money.

With his financial problems, Eboue also has the death of his late grandfather Amadou Bertin, who brought him up and his brother N’Dri Serge, who lost his life in a motorbike crash to cope with.

Emmanuel Eboue play Eboue wants Arsenal to help him with a job at the club (Getty Images)

 

A move to Sunderland last season could have helped him but the deal collapsed after FIFA banned him for two years following a money dispute with his former agent.

Eboue now sleeps on the floor at a friend’s house, washes his clothes himself because can’t afford a washing machine.

The Professional Footballers Association (PFA) have been of help top him and he hopes he can get a job at his former club Arsenal.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Steve Dede

Steve Dede is a Senior Associate at Pulse. A media aficionado, Steve is very passionate about journalism. He loves writing, music and football.

Top 3

1 Emmanuel Eboue Former Arsenal defender is broke after mismanagement of...bullet
2 Pulse List 2017 Best World XI of the Yearbullet
3 Henry Onyekuru Super Eagles star out of season, could miss 2018...bullet

Related Articles

Premier League Sunderland to terminate Eboue contract after ban
Premier League Sunderland's Eboue, Watmore out of north-east derby
Emmanuel Eboue Former Arsenal defender eyes Ligue 1 playing return
Emmanuel Eboue Former Arsenal right-back training with Sunderland
Premier League Sunderland's Eboue banned for failing to pay agent fees
Emmanuel Eboue Ivory Coast defender sends daily religious messages to Jamie Redknapp

Football

Southampton's Charlie Austin, pictured here in December 2017, was handed a three-game suspension on December 24, 2017
Football Austin banned for three matches for keeper kick
"2017 was a year that the Madridistas will never forget," Florentino Perez (R) said in his traditional Christmas message to supporters
Football Real president Perez insists 2017 a 'great year' despite Barca blip
Southampton striker Charlie Austin goes past West Bromwich Albion goalkeeper Ben Foster during a Premier League match at St Mary's Stadium in Southampton, southern England on October 21, 2017
Football Southampton's Austin charged with violent conduct
Carlos Carvalhal, then Besiktas head coach, pictured during the UEFA Europa League qualifying match against Maccabi Tel-Aviv in Tel Aviv on December 1, 2011
Football Carvalhal leaves Sheffield Wednesday