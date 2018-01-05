Drogba, Hollywood actor Boris Kodjoe spice up CAF Awards

news

African football legend Didier Drogba and Hollywood actor Boris Kodjoe were some of the main attractions at the CAF Awards’ ceremony that held in Accra on Thursday, January 4.

Drogba and Kodjoe who is of Ghanaian descent hosted the award ceremony which held at the Conference Centre in Accra.

While Drogba hosted with popular sportscaster Carol Tshabalala , Kodjoe was on stage duties with his wife Nicole Ari Parker.

High-profile presence

Other notable personalities present include football legend Samuel Eto’o, Emmanuel Amunike, President of Ghana Nana Akufo-Addo, President of world governing football body FIFA, Gianni Infantino and Clar Weah wife of African football great and President-elect of Liberia George Weah .

Ace African music stars were also present at the award. Tiwa Savage, Fally Ipupa, Flavour, Phyno, Olamide, Efya and Wizkid all performed at the ceremony.

It was Nigerian music superstar Wizkid that close the ceremony with a performance of his 2014 hit song 'Ojuelegba'.

President of the Confederation of African Football (CAF) Ahmad Ahmad kicked off the ceremony with his opening speech before President Afufo-Addo also mounted the stage to give his welcome speech.

Clar Weah also came on stage to receive the platinum award to Liberia Head of state George Weah.

The award was shared with Ghana's Head of state Nana Akufo-Addo and presented to CAF President Ahmad.