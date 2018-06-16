Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Sports > Football >

Draxler chuckles at Mexico team's prostitute scandal

Football Draxler chuckles at Mexico team's prostitute scandal

Germany midfielder Julian Draxler admitted on Saturday it was "fun to read" reports about a Mexico farewell party involving around 30 prostitutes before the team departed for the World Cup.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Julian Draxler was Germany's captain at last year's Confederations Cup in Russia play

Julian Draxler was Germany's captain at last year's Confederations Cup in Russia

(AFP)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Germany midfielder Julian Draxler admitted on Saturday it was "fun to read" reports about a Mexico farewell party involving around 30 prostitutes before the team departed for the World Cup.

Nine members of the World Cup squad found themselves caught up in controversy earlier this month after they reportedly partied with the women at a private compound in Mexico City following a recent 1-0 win over Scotland.

Mexican officials ruled out sanctions against the players involved because they attended the party in their free time, but the incident echoes similar scandals which have swirled around the Mexico team in recent years.

"I don't think the party has any significance on the match," said Draxler, a 2014 World Cup winner, ahead of Germany's Group F opener against Mexico on Sunday.

"I don't know the exact details so I don't want to speak too much about it. It was fun to read about it, but I'm not sure what part of it was true.

"I'm sure those who are here aren't thinking about partying but instead about football. Partying isn't of the essence!" he said with a wry smile.

In September 2010, Mexico players partied with women after a game in Monterrey. On that occasion, all participants were fined while defender Efrain Juarez and forward Carlos Vela were suspended from selection for six months.

In June 2011, shortly before a trip to Argentina to participate in the Copa America, Mexican players hired sex workers in a hotel in Quito, Ecuador. They were fined and suspended from the national team for half a year.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Top 3

1 2018 FIFA World Cup Nigeria squad guide, full fixtures, group and key...bullet
2 Super Eagles Psychic pig predicts Nigeria will get to semi-final of...bullet
3 Super Eagles Nigeria wins fashion World Cupbullet

Football

Paul Pogba was hailed on Twitter as he produced the winning goal for France who beat Australia 2-1 in their 2018 FIFA World Cup, group C opener on Saturday, June 16.
World Cup 2018 Twitter hails Paul Pogba for saving France from Australia
Antoine Griezmann scores the first World Cup penalty awarded through VAR
Football Griezmann hits historic VAR penalty as France squeeze past Australia
Bert van Marwijk was unhappy with the use of the VAR system
Football Van Marwijk disappointed with VAR decision after defeat to France
The Turkish Presidential Press office handed out photos showing Recep Tayyip Erdogan posing with Ilkay Gundogan.
Football Gundogan's car vandalised following Erdogan meeting