DR Congo set top unleash foreign based professional stars in friendly against Super Eagles.
The Super Eagles are due to play Leopards as part of their warm-up games for the 2018 FIFA World Cup.
The Fédération Congolaise de Football-Association (FECOFA) have announced a star studded list for the Eagles with a host of Premier League stars.
The friendly game will serve as a preparatory match for DR Congo in their next African Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifier against Liberia.
The DR Congo list includes three goalkeepers, ten defenders, seven midfielders and 12 forwards.
Goalkeepers : Joël Kiassumbua, Nicaise Kudimbana, Parfait Mandanda
Defenders : Issama Mpeko, Jordan Ikoko, Arthur Masuaku, Fabrice Nsakala, Glody Ngonda, Wilfied Monke, Christian Luyindama, Chris Mavinga, Yannick Bangala Litombo, Gabriel Zakuani
Midfielders : Chancel Mbemba, Jacques Maghoma, Taguy Ndombele, Aron Tshibola, Neeskens Kebano, Paul Jose Mpoku, Gael Kakuta.
Strikers : Yannick Bolasie, Mubele Ndombe, Chadrack Akolo, Harrison Manzala, Jordan Botaka, Yeni N'Gbakoto, Cedric Bakambu, Britt Assombalonga, Benik Afobe, Kabongo Kasongo, Ben Malango, Rick Tulenge.