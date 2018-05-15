Home > Sports > Football >

DR Congo call up 32 players for friendly vs Super Eagles

Nigeria vs DR Congo Leopards call up Bakambu, Bolasie, 30 others for Super Eagles friendly

DR Congo set top unleash foreign based professional stars in friendly against Super Eagles.

DR Congo squad play DR Congo have announced 32-man team to face the Super Eagles (Newsweek)
The Leopards of DR Congo have called up Everton's Yannick Bolasie, Cedric Bakambu and 30 others for the international friendly game against the Super Eagles of Nigeria on Monday, May 28.

The Super Eagles are due to play Leopards as part of their warm-up games for the 2018 FIFA World Cup.

The Fédération Congolaise de Football-Association (FECOFA) have announced a star studded list for the Eagles with a host of Premier League stars.

The friendly game will serve as a preparatory match for DR Congo in their next African Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifier against Liberia.

Super Eagles play The Supe Eagles will take on Congo in a pore-World Cup friendly match (Mark Leech Offside Getty Images)

 

The DR Congo list includes three goalkeepers, ten defenders, seven midfielders and 12 forwards.

DR Congo 32-man list for Super Eagles friendly

Goalkeepers : Joël Kiassumbua, Nicaise Kudimbana, Parfait Mandanda

Defenders : Issama Mpeko, Jordan Ikoko, Arthur Masuaku, Fabrice Nsakala, Glody Ngonda, Wilfied Monke, Christian Luyindama, Chris Mavinga, Yannick Bangala Litombo, Gabriel Zakuani

Midfielders : Chancel Mbemba, Jacques Maghoma, Taguy Ndombele, Aron Tshibola, Neeskens Kebano, Paul Jose Mpoku, Gael Kakuta.

Strikers : Yannick Bolasie, Mubele Ndombe, Chadrack Akolo, Harrison Manzala, Jordan Botaka, Yeni N'Gbakoto, Cedric Bakambu, Britt Assombalonga, Benik Afobe, Kabongo Kasongo, Ben Malango, Rick Tulenge.

