Download VSKIT app and watch World Cup game with Peter Okoye

You can join Peter Okoye to watch Nigeria’s next game against Iceland on Friday at his house.
However, a lot of notable Nigerian personalities have come out to encourage not only the fans, but also the players. They have all continually expressed their hope in Nigeria’s next round qualification chances.
Notably, Peter Okoye, AKA Mr P of the defunct P-Square, shared a trending video on his Instagram page which he made with the new VSKIT app, as he cheered fans on.
Yesterday's gone people, we are not giving up! Here's looking forward to our next match. So join me and cheer for Nigeria on Vskit #NigeriaNotGivingUp Click on Vskit: http://t.cn/RBRypKv You stand a chance to win phones from me and win amazing gifts by showing your own support through your cheer videos on Vskit.
You can join him to watch Nigeria’s next game against Iceland on Friday at his place - yes! I said it, Mr P’s place.
How do I win? It’s Simple!
You’re required to download the VSKIT app from Play store, record a 15 seconds video just like Mr P but this time, you would CREATIVELY send the Super Eagles words that would inspire them to victory against Iceland.Share your video on VSKIT and the person with the most LIKES will spend his/her afternoon with Mr P watching the game - amazing right?
What are you waiting for? Get downloading, start recording.
Click here to download the VSKIT app.