Download VSKIT app and watch World Cup game with Peter Okoye

After the Nigerian Super Eagles ' loss to Croatia, the spirit of Nigerian fans world-wide was somehow crushed as their expectations of the much talked about world cup wasn’t met.

However, a lot of notable Nigerian personalities have come out to encourage not only the fans, but also the players. They have all continually expressed their hope in Nigeria’s next round qualification chances.

Notably, Peter Okoye, AKA Mr P of the defunct P-Square, shared a trending video on his Instagram page which he made with the new VSKIT app, as he cheered fans on.

You can join him to watch Nigeria’s next game against Iceland on Friday at his place - yes! I said it, Mr P’s place.

How do I win? It’s Simple!

You’re required to download the VSKIT app from Play store, record a 15 seconds video just like Mr P but this time, you would CREATIVELY send the Super Eagles words that would inspire them to victory against Iceland.Share your video on VSKIT and the person with the most LIKES will spend his/her afternoon with Mr P watching the game - amazing right?

What are you waiting for? Get downloading, start recording.